Bayside Rd., 7:25 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Jan. 4. Property was stolen from a residence entered by breaking a window pane.
Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, 5:02 p.m. Jan. 4. A 28-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he attempted to carjack a woman in a parking lot of a retail store and demanded her keys. She screamed and he fled in a silver sedan.
Fielder Ct., 8-11 p.m. Dec. 29. An exhaust pipe was cut on a man’s vehicle.
Plum Point Rd., 9 p.m. Dec. 27 to 4:20 p.m. Dec. 31. A woman’s vehicle was scratched at a residence and a dog kennel was stolen from her front porch.
Old Town Rd., 3900 block, Dec. 28. A 2014 gray and orange U-Haul trailer that had been rented from a business was not returned.
Daryl Dr., 4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7:50 a.m. Jan. 1.The back window of a woman’s vehicle was broken.
Doewood Rd., Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.
Olivet and Rousby Hall roads, 4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1. A pile of asphalt millings was stolen from a man’s property.
Bear Claw Ct., Dec. 28. A rear window and a front windshield were damaged on a vehicle.
Chapel Hills Dr., 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A deadbolt was damaged at a residence.
Circle Ct., Dec. 24. A man set off an alarm at a residence, attempted to enter it by force, then broke a back-door handle and demanded the owner let him in. The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.
Poplar Rd., Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. A 2016 F-150 pickup was stolen from a residential driveway. The truck was located Jan. 2 in Charles County.
H G Trueman Rd., 14000 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26 to noon Dec. 27. A blue Chevy Equinox was stolen from a medical center parking lot.
Patuxent Beach Rd. N., Dec. 27. A 54-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.
Long Rd., 24000 block, Dec. 31. A 30-year-old Clements man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he assaulted an acquaintance during an argument over a cellphone.
Three Notch Rd., 16000 block, Dec. 31. A 30-year-old Ridge woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after she assaulted someone during an argument.