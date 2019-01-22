Chancellors Run Rd., 21300 block, Jan. 12. A man dragged an acquaintance across a floor, struck him in the head and face, and then poured beer over the acquaintance’s head. A 51-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.
Hollywood area, Jan. 6. A 52-year-old Hollywood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized removal of property, theft, malicious destruction of property, attempting to flee on foot and attempting to flee in a vehicle, first- and fourth-degree burglary, impersonating an officer, and possessing a stolen firearm.
Liberty St., 21600 block, Jan. 10. A 48-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest after he struck a person in the face and took the person’s cellphone.
Midway Dr., 46000 block, Jan. 8. A 52-year-old Marbury man was arrested after an argument with an acquaintance escalated and he threatened the person with a knife. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Olympia Ct., 20100 block, Jan. 11. A 19-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested after he chased several juveniles through a neighborhood with a handgun. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Oxford Ct., 22000 block, Jan. 11. A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order after he punched a person in the mouth.
Three Notch Rd., 21000 block, Jan. 11. A 20-year-old Lusby woman was arrested after she falsely reported her vehicle was stolen, and police learned she loaned it to an acquaintance. The woman was charged with making a false statement to an officer.
Golden Beach Rd., 3800 block, Jan. 12. A 41-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an argument with an acquaintance escalated.