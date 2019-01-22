Calvert County

There were no reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Chancellors Run Rd., 21300 block, Jan. 12. A man dragged an acquaintance across a floor, struck him in the head and face, and then poured beer over the acquaintance’s head. A 51-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ARREST

Hollywood area, Jan. 6. A 52-year-old Hollywood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized removal of property, theft, malicious destruction of property, attempting to flee on foot and attempting to flee in a vehicle, first- and fourth-degree burglary, impersonating an officer, and possessing a stolen firearm.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Liberty St., 21600 block, Jan. 10. A 48-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest after he struck a person in the face and took the person’s cellphone.

Midway Dr., 46000 block, Jan. 8. A 52-year-old Marbury man was arrested after an argument with an acquaintance escalated and he threatened the person with a knife. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Olympia Ct., 20100 block, Jan. 11. A 19-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested after he chased several juveniles through a neighborhood with a handgun. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Oxford Ct., 22000 block, Jan. 11. A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order after he punched a person in the mouth.

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 21000 block, Jan. 11. A 20-year-old Lusby woman was arrested after she falsely reported her vehicle was stolen, and police learned she loaned it to an acquaintance. The woman was charged with making a false statement to an officer.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Golden Beach Rd., 3800 block, Jan. 12. A 41-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an argument with an acquaintance escalated.