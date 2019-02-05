Running Fox Rd., 8 p.m. Jan. 21 to 7 a.m. Jan. 22. A Rubbermaid tote containing a woman’s spare clothes, personal hygiene items and a spare vehicle key was stolen from the bed of her truck.
Lower Marlboro Rd., Jan. 22. A registration plate was stolen from a man’s 1971 Chevrolet in an auto repair shop.
Route 4 at Dares Beach Rd. W., Jan. 23. A 51-year-old woman was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with concealing a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance, not marijuana.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 2100 block, Jan. 24. A 19-year-old man was arrested for stealing a man’s iPhone 8 from a gym bag at a fitness center. The man was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500 and banned from the gym.
Costley Way, 900 block, Jan. 27. When a woman exited a retail store, she discovered that two long surface scratches had been made on the hood of her 2006 Mercedes.
St. Leonard Rd., 2:50-8:40 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.
Harbor Dr. N., Jan. 25. A man reported that damage was done to the siding of his house with a rock.
Ted Cir., 38700 block, Jan. 25. A 28-year-old Avenue man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he struck a person with a cellphone charger and choked the person.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, Jan. 26. A man in a restroom at a discount retail store observed someone holding a cellphone over his stall and pointing the phone at him. The man confronted the cellphone owner who then fled the restroom. A 39-year-old Virginia Beach man was arrested and charged with prurient intent in a private place, peeping Tom, fraud and second-degree assault.
First Colony Way, 45100 block, Jan. 24. A 19-year-old Lusby woman was issued a criminal citation and charged with theft after she attempted to steal merchandise from a retail store.
Merchant’s Lane, 40900 block, Jan. 26. A 36-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he punched a person in the face several times.
Susan Lane, 21600 block, Jan. 23. A 41-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were arrested when they were discovered inside a vacant apartment. They had been served prior notices to not trespass on the property and were each charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing.
Severn area, Jan. 23. A 26-year-old Severn woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with second-degree assault.
St. Mary’s area, Jan. 24. A 30-year-old Suitland man was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.
— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton