Old Bayside Rd., Jan. 29. A 22-year-old man was arrested at a residence and charged with theft: $100 to under $1500 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.
Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Jan. 28. Two people attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for a computer. They dropped the computer when they realized they’d been spotted and fled empty-handed in a red vehicle.
Bayside Rd., Jan. 29. A registration tag was stolen from a vehicle.
Buckler Dr., Feb. 1. A woman reported that someone had burned siding on the back of her residence overnight.
Catalina Dr., Feb. 1. A person reported hearing a few loud “pops” and saw a vehicle with a person inside holding a paintball gun. The resident said that they discovered yellow paint on the shed with a broken paintball laying on the ground.
Solomons Island Rd. N., 800 block, 7 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Feb. 2. A person at a fast-food restaurant reported that sometime during the day, the front passenger side window of their vehicle was shattered.
St. Leonard Rd., Jan. 29. A woman reported that someone scratched the front bumper of her vehicle on the passenger side
First Colony Blvd., 45100 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 1. A man in a grocery store attempted to hide merchandise inside his jacket. When confronted by an employee, he began to run and dropped the merchandise.
Expedition Dr., 46500 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2018. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Feb. 1 in connection with a shooting. He was charged with attempted murder.
Lexington Village Way, 46400 block, 12:45 p.m. Feb. 1. A man entered a wine and spirits store, hid a bottle of Jack Daniels in his jacket and left the business.