Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Old Bayside Rd., Jan. 29. A 22-year-old man was arrested at a residence and charged with theft: $100 to under $1500 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Jan. 28. Two people attempted to leave a discount retail store without paying for a computer. They dropped the computer when they realized they’d been spotted and fled empty-handed in a red vehicle.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bayside Rd., Jan. 29. A registration tag was stolen from a vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Buckler Dr., Feb. 1. A woman reported that someone had burned siding on the back of her residence overnight.

Catalina Dr., Feb. 1. A person reported hearing a few loud “pops” and saw a vehicle with a person inside holding a paintball gun. The resident said that they discovered yellow paint on the shed with a broken paintball laying on the ground.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Solomons Island Rd. N., 800 block, 7 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Feb. 2. A person at a fast-food restaurant reported that sometime during the day, the front passenger side window of their vehicle was shattered.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

St. Leonard Rd., Jan. 29. A woman reported that someone scratched the front bumper of her vehicle on the passenger side

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Blvd., 45100 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 1. A man in a grocery store attempted to hide merchandise inside his jacket. When confronted by an employee, he began to run and dropped the merchandise.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Expedition Dr., 46500 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2018. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Feb. 1 in connection with a shooting. He was charged with attempted murder.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46400 block, 12:45 p.m. Feb. 1. A man entered a wine and spirits store, hid a bottle of Jack Daniels in his jacket and left the business.