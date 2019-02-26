Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sixes Rd., Feb. 14. A Stihl Chainsaw and an Echo leaf blower were stolen from a business.

SOLOMONS ISLAND AREA

ARREST

Broomes Island Rd. near Route 4, Feb. 16. A vehicle was reported to have struck several mailboxes and almost struck a vehicle head-on. The driver then ran a red light and jumped the center median curb across Route 4 at Broomes Island Road. The 39-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with multiple traffic citations and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana.)

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These w ere among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 11. A man and a woman were seen on video surveillance exiting a discount retail store with a 65-inch Samsung television and hadn’t paid for the merchandise.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULTS

Guenther Dr., 45700 block, Feb. 14. During an argument, a man knocked an acquaintance to floor, sat on the person, pulled their hair, and would not allow the person to get up. The 24-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Westmeath Way, 45400 block, Feb. 16. A 25-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested after she assaulted an acquaintance during an argument. She was charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Leonardtown area, Feb. 11. An 18-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with second-degree assault, robbery and theft.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Ellenbee Ct., 46100 block, Feb. 13. A man assaulted and choked a person in a bathroom and threw them on the floor. The 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Hilton Dr., 46800 block, Feb. 10. A man pushed a male out of a residence during an argument, injuring the male’s arm. The man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY ARRESTS

Shangri La Dr. N., 21800 block, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 20. A woman distracted a female that was exiting a business, and asked the female a question. The woman attempted to snatch the female’s purse, but when the purse owner resisted, she was sprayed in the face with mace. A 30-year-old woman of no fixed address and her 31-year-old accomplice husband were arrested at a nearby business in the restroom. Each was charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property.

HANDGUN ARREST

Three Notch and Hermanville roads, 21300 block, Feb. 16. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he fled from police in a vehicle while they attempted to stop him for speeding. He was charged with handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of firearms.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shangri La Dr. N., 21800 block, Feb. 16. A male forced his way into a doughnut store, threatened an employee with a weapon, and fled with cash.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Boundary Dr., 29700 block, Feb. 11. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument over property. The 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THREAT OF ARSON

Lawrence Pl., 37900 block, Feb. 16. A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he drove his vehicle through an acquaintance’s fence during an argument and threatened to burn down the acquaintance’s residence. He was charged with arson/threat and malicious destruction of property.

SAINT INIGOES AREA

ASSAULT

Waterview Dr., 18200 block, Feb. 11. A man struck another man in the face during an argument. The 40-year-old Saint Inigoes man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.