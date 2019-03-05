Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Harbor Rd., 3700 block, Feb. 18. A 58-year-old man was arrested at a restaurant where he violated an active trespass warning. He was charged with trespassing on private property

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Catalina Dr., Feb. 15-22. An attempt was made to break into a storage unit.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N., 400 block, Feb. 20. A man at a gas station was seen twisting up a gas hose at the gas pump. He refused to comply when asked to put it back and became combative. The 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest, failure to obey a reasonable lawful order and disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baythorne Rd., Feb. 19. A mail-order prescription of Oxycodone was stolen while in transit with the U.S. Postal Service.

SOLOMONS ISLAND AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broomes Island Rd. and Laveille Rd., Nov. 15, 2018 to Feb. 22. A Summit Goliath tree stand and a Moultrie trail camera were stolen from the woods.

Solomons Island Rd. and Dowell Rd., Feb. 9-17. A rear license plate was stolen from a truck.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Mackall Rd., 1-3 a.m. Feb. 23. A person threw a rock through a second-story window at a residence.

St. Leonard Rd., 5000 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 22. A fence and a doorway at an auction house were damaged.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

HIT AND RUN

Route 5 near Billingsley Rd., 5:17 a.m. Feb. 25. A 34-year-old Bryantown man was arrested following a hit-and-run incident. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARREST

Coledorall Ct., 45200 block, Feb. 18. Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, officers located a vehicle blocking a driveway with the driver asleep at the wheel. The car had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County. Police arrested a 19-year-old California man and charged him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance , and theft.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Feb. 17. A 29-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested at a discount retail store and charged with resisting arrest, theft, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property.

CHAPTICO AREA

SEX ABUSE OF MINOR ARREST

Chaptico area, Feb. 18. A 62-year-old Chaptico man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse of a minor, sexual offense third- and fourth-degree, and second-degree assault.

DAMERON AREA

ARREST

Dameron area, Feb. 18. A 40-year-old Dameron man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with home invasion robbery.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tomey Ct., 41800 block, 6:27 a.m. Feb. 24. An unlocked vehicle was entered at a residence in the Academy Hills neighborhood.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Lexington Park area, Feb. 18. A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for selling a stolen regulated firearm.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Point Lookout Rd., 25500 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. A woman was seen on video surveillance stealing a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at a hospital.

SAINT INIGOES AREA

ASSAULT

Heritage Hill Lane, 48400 block, Feb. 18. A man punched a person repeatedly in the back, then kicked and strangled the person. The 24-year-old Saint Inigoes man was arrested, but attempted to flee from officers while in handcuffs. He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with the arrest, and second-degree escape.