Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bayside Rd., 7800 block, March 1. An older man and a younger male entered a supermarket, took a box of laxatives, and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Kirksville Lane, 10200 block, Feb. 27. While pumping gas, a customer placed a camouflage green and brown lunchbox on top of a trash can and went inside the business to complete the transaction. When the customer returned, the lunchbox was gone.

FRIENDSHIP AREA

ARREST

Friendship area, March 2. A 58-year-old Friendship man was arrested after a female student reported he touched her inappropriately on Feb. 26 at an Owings high school where he was employed as a building service worker. He was charged with a fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Dares Beach Rd. W., Feb. 25. A 36-year-old woman had been warned during three separate incidents throughout the day at local businesses to stop making a scene and causing disturbances. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Burr Oaks Ct., 11 a.m. Feb. 27. Three orange cones were stolen.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

SAINT CHARLES AREA

SHOOTING

Amber Leaf Pl., 7:15 p.m. March 3. Responding to a call about a shooting, police discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Fairchild Ct., 2100 block, 12:33 a.m. March 5. Responding for the report of a shooting, officers discovered a Waldorf man on a bike path. He died at the scene.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Feb. 17. A 29-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested at a discount retail store for stealing cosmetic items, fake nails, and other merchandise. When confronted by employees, she caused a scene and began yelling at customers inside the store. She was charged with resisting arrest, theft, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ARREST

Charlotte Hall area, Feb. 28. A 35-year-old Charlotte Hall area man was arrested on an open warrant for failure to appear and second-degree assault.

CLEMONTS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Colton Point Rd., 23800 block, Feb. 25. A 62-year-old Avenue man was arrested after he was observed taking property from a vehicle. He was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Columbus Cir., 46300 block, March 2. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted a person and threatened to shoot person that attempted to intervene. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Lexington Park area, March 3. A woman arrived on the scene of a motor vehicle accident and began to yell and curse at officers. She refused repeated commands to cease her actions, and the woman punched an officer. The 24-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering an investigation, and resisting arrest.

Three Notch Rd., 19000 block, March 2. A woman drove her vehicle into a person’s vehicle numerous times and fled. The 24-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Windward Cir., 48000 block, Feb. 24. A 23-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault after she punched two people during an argument.

ARRESTS

Lexington Park area, Feb. 26. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an open warrant from Caroline County for aggravated sexual battery and peeping into a restroom.

Lexington Park area, Feb. 28. A 33-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an open warrant for violating probation and second-degree assault.

Lexington Park area, March 2. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault and retaliating against a witness.

POLICE PURSUIT/CRASH

Midway Dr. area, 12:44 p.m. March 3. When police pursued a male driver wanted for gun violations, the driver fled in an SUV, lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line on Pegg Road, where his SUV was struck by another vehicle. The 20-year-old Lexington Park man is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including handgun on person, handgun in a vehicle, and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Mechanicsville area, Feb. 28. A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second- and fourth-degree burglary, and theft.