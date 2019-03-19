Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Chesapeake Beach area, 2-3 a.m. March 5. A woman reported that someone threw an object at her vehicle windshield, causing damage.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Smoky Rd., end of February to March 10. A 15-foot field cultivator was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Hallowing Point Rd. and Solomons Island Rd. N., March 8. A 24-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop after an officer observed a black handgun case in the rear passenger side floorboard. The man was charged with having a loaded handgun in the vehicle, handgun in vehicle, and possession of a concealed dangerous weapon.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sonoma Lane, 12:30-11:30 a.m. March 9. Beats headphones and $80 in cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Feb. 28 to March 4. Supplies were stolen from a construction site at a fast-food restaurant.

Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 600 block, March 5. A 70-year-old woman was arrested at a grocery store after she walked out with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise. She was charged with theft $100 to $1500.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 100 block, 12:45-1 a.m. March 9. A purse was stolen from a female patron at a restaurant/brewery.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, March 7. A man in a retail store removed a security device from a vacuum cleaner and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. When confronted by an employee, he fled. Investigators determined the man had previously stolen a vacuum from the store and, in October, had been served a notice not to trespass. The 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with theft, trespassing and theft scheme.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Great Mills area, March 5. A 30-year-old Great Mills man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Goddard Ct., 22800 block, March 2. A man took a motor vehicle without consent of the car’s owner. When police followed up the next day, the officer discovered a 7-year-old child had been left alone. It was determined the man that took the car was supposed to be watching the child. The 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with neglect of a minor, confined unattended child, and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

ARRESTS

Fenwick St., 41500 block, March 11. A man was arrested after he backed into a person’s vehicle in a parking lot and sped off. He then failed to stop for police, crashing through a closed gate at a business, destroying the gate, and landed the disabled vehicle in a ditch. While officers searched for him in the woods, he attempted to enter a marked police cruiser, then fled. Police located the 18-year-old Leonardtown man and charged him with attempted motor vehicle/unlawful taking, malicious destruction of property, attempting to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop, and failure to stop after an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.

Medley’s Neck Rd., 44000 block, March 10. A 25-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), and possession of paraphernalia.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Fox Ridge Rd., 22000 block, March 4. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the head with a full-length mirror and punched the person in the back of the head. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Pegg Rd., 21400 block, March 3. A 48-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested at the scene of a motor vehicle collision after she attempted to bypass officers on the scene, grabbed an officer by the throat and grabbed another by the shirt. She was charged with second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, and obstructing/hindering an arrest.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 7:50 p.m. Feb. 10. A man at a liquor store was seen on video surveillance hiding a can of beer and bottle of alcohol in his coat, then leaving the store without paying for the merchandise.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Cedarwood Ct., 39000 block, March 9. A 40-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he threatened a person with a meat cleaver and a handgun after an argument escalated. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27000 block, March 3. A 40-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he forced his way inside a home and rummaged through property in the resident’s bedroom. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary.