Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, March 18. A person entered a sports equipment retail store, placed a baseball cap on their head, then left without paying for the merchandise.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Gregg Dr., 11:30 p.m. March 19 to 8:30 a.m. March 20. A vehicle’s sunroof was destroyed while the car was parked in a residential driveway.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

H G Trueman Rd., 200 block, 10:35 a.m. March 19. A person’s iPhone X was stolen from a customer service counter at a grocery store.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd S., 100 block, March 18. A 47-year-old man was arrested after he sent repeated texts to an acquaintance after being told to stop, then showed up at the person’s workplace and was observed writing on the acquaintance’s vehicle windows with white paint. He was charged with malicious destruction of property, harassment, and stalking.

SOLOMONS ISLAND AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Solomons Island area, midnight March 15 to 9:54 a.m. March 18. Several sections of vinyl fencing along the boardwalk was damaged.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

SHOOTING

Montgomery Lane, 11800 block, 12:49 p.m. March 23. A man seated in the front passenger seat in a vehicle was found shot in a parking lot at a business. Two Waldorf males, ages 23 and 16, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempt robbery, second-degree assault and related charges. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Nicholas Ct., 45700 block, March 19. When an argument escalated between a man and an acquaintance, the man chased the acquaintance around a residence with a knife. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Watson Lane, 44500 block, March 20. After an argument escalated, a woman struck a person in the head and bit them on the hand. The 38-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Manon Way, 21400 block, March 18. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman slapped a person in the face numerous times during an argument. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Rogers Dr., 46800 block, March 16. A disorderly woman assaulted a person. The 46-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance — not marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Stone Corner Lane, 26700 block, March 17. A 52-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he assaulted and strangled an acquaintance. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Stockett Run Lane, 38000 block, March 19. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he forced his way into a residence, then assaulted and threw a can that struck a person. The man was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, March 20. A man strangled a person during an argument. The 27-year-old Park Hall man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.