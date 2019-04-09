Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Algonquin Tr., 8 p.m. March 29 to 9 a.m. March 30. Windows and the front windshield of a man’s truck were damaged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bandera Lane, March 25. A battery and a container of Valvoline oil were stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lucky Lure Lane, 9:20 p.m. March 24 to 8:15 a.m. March 25. A vehicle was ransacked and $20 was stolen.

Mount Harmony Rd. E., 1200 block, 6:40 a.m. March 24. Two soft-back chairs were stolen from under the pavilion of a thrift store.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dares Beach Rd. W., 100 block, 1:15 p.m. March 28. Two people were seen in a sporting goods store placing merchandise into a bag they had brought in with them. When confronted, they fled with the merchandise.

Simmons Ridge area, March 22-27. A rear registration plate was stolen from a truck that belongs to Quality Built Homes Inc.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Quaking Dr., 10 p.m. March 24 to 6 a.m. March 25. A pair of Bose wireless headphones was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Oakley Rd., 21200 block, March 29. A man drove a vehicle into a building, then fled on foot. He attempted to break into a residence by force, but failed, and fled into the woods. The 23-year-old Abell man was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and related charges.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Budds Creek Rd., 21900 block, March 27. A 40-year-old California woman was arrested at a discount retail store after she concealed fabric softener in her purse and exited the store without paying for it.

First Colony Way, 45100 block, March 29. A man entered a retail store, took a Fitbit activity tracker and left without paying for it. When confronted, he fled. The man was also seen on surveillance video stealing a wireless router in the store on March 23. The 56-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to under $1,500.

Worth Ave., 44900 block, March 29. A female employee was arrested at a wholesale store after it had been determined she had been stealing cash and merchandise from the business for months. The 25-year-old Mechanicsville woman was charged with theft scheme $100 to under $1500.

CALLAWAY AREA

ASSAULTS/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Point Lookout Rd., 21000 block, March 24. Several people were arrested when police attempted to disperse a crowd and break up a fight in progress. A 22-year-old Leonardtown woman was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with disorderly conduct and affray. A 24-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with disorderly conduct and affray.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULTS

Business Center Dr., 30000 block, March 28. A man in a substance abuse treatment center assaulted a person during breakfast, punching the person multiple times in the head and face. The 36-year-old Capitol Heights man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Mohawk Dr., 37700 block, March 27. A man struck a person in the face and kicked them. He also threw a folding knife at the person, which became lodged in a door, then held a wine bottle over the person’s head, threatening to strike them. The 61-year-old Charlotte Hall man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

CLEMENTS AREA

ASSAULT

Colton Point Rd., 23200 block, March 28. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property less than $1000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Goldenrod Dr., 22200 block, March 31. During an argument over a television, a man spat on an acquaintance and pushed the person’s face down, causing a visible scratch under the eye. The assault occurred while the acquaintance was holding a 2-month-old baby. The 24-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, March 24. A 32-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after she grabbed a person during an argument and scratched their neck.

ROBBERY

Lexwood Ct., 21200 block, March 30. A man forced his way into a person’s residence, attacked the person with a weapon, and demanded property. The man dragged the person outside and continued the assault, then resisted arrest when police placed him in custody. The 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault, home invasion and resisting arrest

ARRESTS

Valley Ct., March 31. A 19-year-old Temple Hills woman and a 19-year-old Temple Hills man were arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $1500 to under $25,000 and theft $100 to under $1500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Baptist Church Rd., 25800 block, March 23. A 44-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after an argument escalated and he assaulted a person. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Tradesmans Lane, 26100 block, March 30. A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he punched a person in the eye during a fight over a cellphone. He was charged with second-degree assault.