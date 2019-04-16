Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DOWELL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dowell Rd., 14400 block, March 10 to April 5. Approximately 120 gallons of fuel was siphoned from a boat docked at the Calvert Marina.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stephen Reid Rd., 5 p.m. April 4 to 7 a.m. April 5. Two pairs of Beats by Dre headphones were stolen.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

H.G. Trueman Rd., December 2018 to March 16. A boat registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer parked at Mill Creek Marina.

NORTH BEACH AREA

ARREST

Bay Ave., 9200 block, April 6. A 23-year-old man was arrested at a restaurant for knocking a customer’s drink off a table and attempting to assault the customer. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and intoxicated public disturbance.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Skinners Turn Rd., 5:30 p.m. April 3. A resident noticed a male on his front porch. When the resident went outside, the man was gone and so was his granddaughter’s Hello Kitty bicycle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ketch Rd., 9 p.m. April 4 to 8:30 a.m. April 5. A pair of sunglasses, $15 in change, and a pack of cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 12:01 a.m. March 30 to 7:30 p.m. April 1. Money was stolen from a drawer in a woman’s office.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Balsam St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6. A person used a BB gun to shoot five holes through the windows at a residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Long Beach Dr., April 3. A person reached his hand through the door of a residence, but then fled. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

ARREST

Radio Station Rd., 6000 block, 10:40 a.m. April 10. A 14-year-old male student was arrested at a high school after an administrator found him to be in possession of a handgun and bullets. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a loaded handgun on person, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ARRESTS

Leonardtown Rd., 3700 block, 10 a.m. April 12. An altercation between two 15-year-old students at a high school resulted in both being charged with affray and disruption of school activities. One of the students was additionally charged with failure to comply with a lawful order.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

MacArthur Blvd., 22500 block, April 5. A 20-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested for stealing merchandise from a retail store and charged with theft $1,500-$25,000 and theft scheme.

Three Notch Rd., 23400 block, April 3. A man forced his way into a person’s residence and assaulted a person inside. The 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, April 6. A 26-year-old District man was arrested after he assaulted a person during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Fox Chase Dr., 45900 block, April 7. A man assaulted a person with a hammer during an argument. The 26-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Winding Way, 21000 block, April 4. A man assaulted and dragged a person across a floor. The 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER

Langley Park Way, 45700 block, April 7. A 56-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.

ARREST

Lexington Park area, April 4. A 54-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on an outstanding violation of probation warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol

PARK HALL AREA

ARREST

Park Hall area, April 5. A 26-year-old Park Hall man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, threat of arson, and obstructing and hindering.

SAINT MARY'S AREA

ARRESTS

St. Mary’s area, April 3. A 36-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

St. Mary’s area, April 5. A 38-year-old Thurmont man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft $25,000-$100,000, issuing a false document and writing a bad check.