These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DRUG ARRESTS

Bayside Rd., 8500 block, April 13. An officer responded to a report of a woman selling prescription drugs in a convenience store. The woman gave the officer six full pills and two half pills, which she stated were her prescribed Xanax. However, she did not have a prescription bottle with her. A 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

DUNKIRK AREA

DRUGS

Clyde Jones Rd. and Route 2, April 13. During a traffic stop, an officer asked the driver and passenger of a vehicle to step out while a K-9 search was performed. The passenger became argumentative and told the driver not to comply. Police removed the passenger from the vehicle and handcuffed him. Two bags with suspected cocaine residue, a clear wrapper from a cigarette carton that had been heat-sealed then reopened, and two cut straws were found during the search. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd, 10800 block, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 12. Front and rear tags were taken from a vehicle parked at a park-and-ride lot.

Vinyard Rd., 3900 block, 7 p.m. April 11. A manager reported that two women entered a sporting goods store and took $350 worth of merchandise before fleeing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dalrymple Rd. and Rt. 2, April 9. Police stopped a vehicle during a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver. When the driver rolled up the windows and refused to provide identification, he was removed from the vehicle. A search revealed a .40 caliber handgun with 12 rounds in the magazine and several empty beer cars. A 32-year-old man was arrested for concealing a dangerous weapon, failure to obey a lawful order, various handgun charges and driving under the influence.

LUSBY AREA

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

H.G. Trueman Rd., 13900 and 14000 blocks April 9. Police responded to a call about an inebriated man at a public library who had fallen and injured his face but failed to locate him. Several hours later, an officer responded to a nearby urgent care facility regarding a disorderly walk-in patient with alcohol on his breath. A 36-year-old man charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intoxicated endangerment and possession of an open container in public.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Asbury Cir., 4 p.m. March 27 to 11:40 a.m. April 10. Chain fence ties connected to nine fence poles were cut and separated with the bottom of the fence pulled up.

Aztec Trail, Nov. 18, 2018 to April 10. Two signs and six property marking ribbons were taken from a property.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Market Square Dr., 300 block, 12:45 a.m. April 8. A convenience store customer was using an ATM. When the customer’s eyes were averted, a person came up from behind and took $50 of their money from the machine.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

ROBBERY

Marshall Hall Rd., 3000 block, 9:30 p.m. April 9. A man entered a sandwich shop, implied that he had a gun and took money. He fled on foot. After an investigation, a 35-year-old Suitland man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, and other related charges including an outstanding warrant for two convenience store robberies in King George, Va.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, April 8. A man was observed attempting to steal items from a department store. A 19-year-old Great Mills man was cited and charged for theft.

ARRESTS

Worth Ave, 44900 block, April 12. A man was seen entering a store and removing an item from its packaging in an attempted theft. When confronted, he attempted to flee. During his apprehension, police found two metal smoking devices and a bag containing suspected cocaine. A 60-year-old Lusby man was arrested on a warrant for escape.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30400 block, February 2019. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrest for burglary in connection with thefts from storage units.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Baldridge St, 48800 block, April 13. Police responded to a reported fight at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. A 37-year-old Mechanicsville man and 24-year-old Lusby man were arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

VIOLATING A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Leonard Hall Dr., 23100 block, April 9. While in a courtroom at District Court, a man gestured toward another person. A 30-year-old man was arrested for violating a protective order.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Liberty St., 21600 block, April 7. A man punched a resident and stomped on their head. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.

Trapp Rd., 47100 block, April 14. Police responded to a report of a disturbance. An investigation determined that a male had punched, choked and stomped on a person, resulting in multiple injuries. A 46-year-old St. Inigoes man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

DRUGS

Pegg Rd., 21700 block, April 10. During a traffic stop, a smoking device was observed in a vehicle and a passenger was seen brushing white powder off the seat. A search found a straw containing white powder residue and a bag containing suspected cocaine. A 24-year-old woman of no fixed address and the driver, a 58-year-old Ridge man, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

HARASSMENT

Great Mills Rd., 21500 block, April 12. A man came to a person’s place of employment and began causing a disturbance and threatening the victim. After the employee was escorted home from work, the man was discovered hiding outside their residence. Police were called. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with harassment, stalking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, April 1. A woman was observed attempting to steal items from a department store. A 38-year-old Lexington Park woman was cited for theft.

ARRESTS

Three Notch Rd., 21900 block, April 14. Police responded to the reports of a disorderly crowd in the area and found a man assaulting an individual. A 21-year-old LaPlata man was charged with affray, disorderly conduct and hindering. During the arrest, police observed another man trying to gain access to a locked police cruiser by pulling on the passenger door handle. A 27-year-old-man was arrested and charged with attempted car theft. While police attempted to disperse the crowd, another male was yelling and refused to leave the area after police told him to. A 27-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

VIOLATING A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Patuxent Rd., 46800 block, April 8. Police responded to report of trespassing at a residence. A 73-year-old woman was arrested and charged with violating a protective order and served an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault.

Tulagi Pl., 21800 block, April 11. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with violating a protective order.

ARRESTS

Lexington Park area, April 10. A 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault and theft.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Oakville Rd., 41100 block, April 4. A man stole an alcoholic beverage from a convenience store. A 32-year-old-man of no fixed address was cited for theft.

ARRESTS

Mechanicsville area, April 10. A 38-year old Mechanicsville woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a theft scheme.

Mechanicsville area, April 10. A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant.

PARK HALL AREA

HOME INVASION

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, April 8. A man entered a residence without permission. He assaulted and forcibly dragged a guest outside. Reentering the house, he punched another person in the head. While officers investigated the home invasion, the guest was observed outside yelling and screaming. Officers asked the guest to quiet down. The guest refused, threatened others on the scene and was taken to a detention center. At the center, the guest kicked and bit a deputy. A 21-year-old Park Hall man was arrested and charged with home invasion, third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault. A 25-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

ARRESTS

Park Hall area, April 9. A 41-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree escape.

ST. MARY'S AREA

ASSAULT

Harlequin Lane, 20800 block, April 9. A woman slapped and scratched a person during an argument. A 43-year-old Callaway woman was charged with second-degree assault.