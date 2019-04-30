Calvert County

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, 7 p.m. April 11. Two women entered a sporting retail store, took approximately $340 worth of merchandise, and fled the store.

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. April 12. A set of front and rear tags were stolen from a woman’s vehicle in a parking lot.

LUSBY AREA

ASSAULT

Horseshoe Trail, April 18. Responding to a report about a domestic argument coming from a car parked in the roadway, police arrested a 23-year-old man. He became combative with officers and refused to comply with commands. The man was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Golden West Way, 10 p.m. April 17 to 11 a.m. April 18. A woman’s vehicle was egged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aztec Trail, April 10. A property owner reported that sometime between November 2018 and April 10, two “No Trespassing” were stolen from his property, as well as six marking ribbons from property boundary stakes.

Calvert Cliffs Pkwy., 1600 block, April 11-12. Copper wire was stolen from a storage facility at a nuclear power plant.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lower Marlboro Rd., 11:30 a.m. April 18. A man discovered his vehicle registration plate had been torn from the tag bracket.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

South Bound Route 4 at Fox Run Blvd., April 21. A 39-year-old man was arrested after an aggressive driving/road rage incident. He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and concealing a dangerous weapon.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Market Square Dr., 300 block, 12:45 p.m. April 8. A person in a convenience store stole $50 dispensed from an ATM while the customer withdrawing the money briefly looked away from the machine.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Asbury Cir., 4 p.m. March 27 to 11:40 a.m. April 10. Several chain link fence ties were cut and the bottom of the fence was pulled up.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

ROBBERY

Marshall Hall Rd., 3000 block, 9:30 p.m. April 9. A man entered a sandwich shop, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied. An investigation revealed the man was responsible for two additional robberies in King George County, Va. The 35-year-old Suitland man was found April 17 in his vehicle on Old Fort Road, arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

Berry Rd., 10100 block, April 18. A former instructional assistant at Mattawoman Middle School was arrested at his home in connection with making inappropriate comments to a female student and having inappropriate contact with another. He was charged with second-degree rape, 4th-degree sex offense, obscene telephone misuse, stalking and related charges. The allegation of inappropriate comments was made in January and the man was immediately removed from the schools. During the investigation, a second student reported inappropriate contact.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, April 12. A man entered a discount retail store and left with a large-screen television and other merchandise he did not purchase. He was seen leaving in a red Ford Explorer.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30400 block, April 11. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for stealing numerous items from several units at a storage facility. He was charged with burglary and theft.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Duke St., 22700 block, April 15. A 41-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested for sending messages to protected parties in a court order. She was charged with violating a protective order.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Lexington Park area, April 15. A 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and violating a protective order.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Holt Rd., 40000 block, April 15. A woman was escorted off a residential property and told not to return. She returned later, entered the residence through a window, and later attempted to kick an officer that placed her under arrest. The 38-year-old Clements woman was charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing on private property, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a lawful order.

SAINT INIGOES AREA

ASSAULT

Trapp Rd., 47100 block, April 14. A man punched, choked, and stomped on a person over the course of several days. The 46-year-old St. Inigoes man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.