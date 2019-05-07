Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

E St., 8200 block, April 25. Several mailboxes were knocked over.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chaney Rd., 8 p.m. April 22 to 7 a.m. April 23. A bucket of hand tools, a Ryobi drill set with an extra battery, a level, a ruler, a hammer, sheet metal snips, tongs, a pry bar, a key saw and a set of screwdrivers were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Harbor Dr., April 21-22. A right rear wheel was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway at a residence.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

2nd St., 11:30 p.m. April 23 to 7:45 a.m. April 24. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mount Harmony Rd. E., April 23. A handicap placard was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Calvert Towne Rd., April 22. A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing on private property, and theft $100 to under $1500.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baythorne Rd., April 24. A woman reported her wallet went missing while she was at a grocery store. The store manager located the wallet a short time later. The customer said one thing was missing from the wallet, a Cash App Visa credit card.

Dares Beach Rd. W., 100 block, April 26. Two women, 21 and 25, were arrested in connection with a theft from a sporting goods store in Dunkirk. They were charged with theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and theft under $1500. Additionally, the 25-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.

SUNDERLAND AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Federal Oak Dr., 7:30 p.m. April 27 to 10:45 a.m. April 28. A basement window was damaged at a residence.

Charles County

WALDORF AREA

ROBBERIES

Davis Rd., 2500 block, lunchtime, April 30. A male high school student robbed another student in a hallway at knifepoint and demanded the student’s wallet and belt. The male walked away when an administrator entered the hallway. The 17-year-old Waldorf male was charged as an adult with armed robbery, attempted robbery, and related charges.

Festival Way, 7:04 p.m. May 2. Two women and a man were caught stealing merchandise in a beauty supply shop. When confronted by an employee, one of them threatened the employee with a knife, and they fled, dropping a bag containing more than $800 in perfumes. The two women, ages 24 and 27, and the male, 25, all from Baltimore, were arrested following a traffic stop and charged with robbery, theft and related charges.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

ASSAULT

Avenue area, April 25. A 23-year-old Avenue man was charged with second-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Charlotte Hall area, April 25. A 47-year-old Charlotte Hall woman was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULTS

Hollywood area, April 24. A 55-year-old Hollywood man was charged with second-degree assault.

Hollywood area, April 25. A 21-year-old Hollywood man was charged with harassment, course of conduct, electronic mail harassment and stalking.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULTS

Leonardtown area, April 24. A 27-year-old Leonardtown man was charged with second-degree assault, destruction of property and theft.

Leonardtown area, April 25. A 25-year-old Leonardtown man was charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Lexington Park area, April 19. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with second-degree assault and destruction of property.

Lexington Park area, April 24. A 27-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with second-degree assault.

Lexington Park area, April 24. A 41-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with second-degree assault.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lusby area, April 26. A 25-year-old Lusby man was charged with theft and theft scheme.

OAKVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Laurel Cir., 40300 block, 3:15 a.m. May 2. A person took property from a vehicle at a residence and fled.