Calvert County

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Pat Lane, April 30. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with an arrest, and failure to obey a lawful order.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Redeye Rd., 4 a.m. May 3. Two hanging flower baskets were stolen from a front porch at a residence.

NORTH BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

8th St., April 24-30. A person shattered a front storm door at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Southbound Route 4 at Fox Run Blvd., April 21. A 39-year-old man was arrested after a road rage incident. He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and concealing a dangerous weapon.

ARREST

Hospital Rd., 100 block, April 29. A 30-year-old man was arrested at a medical center emergency room after he broke a hand sanitizer dispenser and showed signs he intended to fight. He was charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 7 p.m. May 2 to 11:30 a.m. May 3. A rear registration plate was stolen from a Ford F-250.

Solomons Island Rd. S., 1800 block, 2 p.m. May 2 to 8 a.m. May 3. A lighthouse statue was stolen from Matteson Supply Company.

MAIL TAMPERING/DAMAGED PROPERTY

Clydesdale Lane, April 30. A woman told police a male juvenile took a package containing medical equipment off her front porch on April 23, stomped on it, put the package in front of the door, then fled.

SUNDERLAND AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Greenvalley Dr., 12:15 p.m. May 4 to 10 a.m. May 5. Multiple windows, mirrors and doors inside a residence were damaged, as well as the mailbox at the end of the driveway.

Charles County

WALDORF AREA

CHILD CONFINEMENT CHARGE

Mall Cir., 11100 block, 1:06 p.m. May 10. A woman left seven children inside a vehicle unattended with the windows rolled up on a hot day at a shopping mall. One of the children called 911, but did not know where he was and could not provide a location. The 911 operator used GPS and other methods to locate the children and send officers who helped them out of the vehicle. The woman showed up 10 minutes later. A mother of two of children, she was babysitting the others, ages 2 to 4-years-old. The woman was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle.

St. Mary's County

