Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mc Intosh Dr., 11 p.m. to midnight, May 11. A cellphone was stolen at a man’s residence while he had people at the home.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

White Rock Rd., 8:20 a.m.-3 p.m. May 10. More than $1,500 worth of shoes and clothes were stolen from a residence, as well as $400 from a safe.

FIREARMS ARREST

HG Trueman Rd., May 6. A heavily intoxicated 21-year-old man was armed with a shotgun at a residence. He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment, and use of a firearm/felony violent crime.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Rousby Hall Rd., 8:30 a.m. May 3 to 8:30 p.m. May 5. An attempt was made to remove a window screen at a residence, and a gate to the fence was left open.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sixth St., 6:30 p.m. May 11 to 7:30 a.m. May 12. A rear license plate was stolen from a man’s truck.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., midnight to 10 a.m. May 11. Two tires were punctured on a woman’s 2017 Ford Focus and all four tires on a man’s 2018 Ford Focus.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, 4:50 p.m. May 9. A woman stole a package of crab legs from a grocery store and fled.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Harvard Rd., 4 a.m. May 12. A man heard a loud noise in his living room and discovered the living room window and one of his flower pots had been broken.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

GLASVA AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 11000 block, 11:36 p.m. May 8. Two people accosted a man sitting outside his motel room at gunpoint. They demanded cash and his medication, then fled in a gray Audi with two accomplices. Police arrested a Nanjemoy man, 22, two Bryans Road men, 18 and 23, and a 22-year-old Virginia woman. They were charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and related charges.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Patuxent Beach Rd. S., 23500 block, April 20. A man threw a beverage on a person, striking the person in the face. A 39-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 9:38 p.m. May 8. A man entered a discount retail store and left with two hoverboard scooters without paying for the merchandise.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 12:30 p.m. May 12. A woman was seen on video surveillance fraudulently using the self-checkout system at a discount retail store to take dozens of items that were not paid for.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Tanyard Dr., 36900 block, April 19. A male driver intentionally rammed into a person’s vehicle two times, which caused both vehicles to be disabled. The 39-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with five counts of first- and second-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Airedele Rd., 49000 block, April 21. A man became upset during an argument, pulled out a pocketknife, and attempted to stab two people. The 26-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault.