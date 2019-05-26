Calvert County

This was among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

ROBBERY

Jennifer Lane, 8100 block, May 9. A masked man robbed a bank. On May 18, a 63-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested at a hotel in Prince George’s County and charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun, and theft over $1500.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Baringer Dr., 45600 block, May 3. A woman struck a female in the face and pulled her hair. The 39-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

CLEMENTS AREA

ARREST

Clements area, May 9. A 28-year-old Clements man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree burglary.

HELEN AREA

ASSAULT/FALSE IMPRISONMENT

Point Lookout Rd., 29900 block, May 2. A man forced his way into the residence of an acquaintance, struck the acquaintance in the face and leg and choked the person. The man fled. He forced his way into the residence a second time, refused to leave, nor would he allow the acquaintance to leave. The 43-year-old Chaptico man was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT/ARSON THREATS

Old Hollywood Rd., 24300 block, May 8. During an argument, a man threatened to burn down a person’s residence, and assaulted another person with an iron rod. He also destroyed a plant. The 49-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with two counts of arson threat, two counts of second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Archer St., 22200 block, May 8. A man punched a person in the face and arms, and bit the person. The 50-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise Dr., 21600 block, May 1. A man pushed a juvenile off his bicycle, pulled out a knife, then threatened to stab the boy, and fled. A 35-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), and identity fraud to avoid persecution.

Galley Lane, 48000 block, April 30. A man punched a person in the face and threatened him with a knife. The 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Shangri La Dr. S., 46900 block, May 7. A 38-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ford Dr., 45600 block, May 6. A 41-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and failure to comply with a peace order.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Mechanicsville area, May 10. A 36-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating probation for second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30500 block, 8 p.m. May 15. Three males entered a discount retail store, took merchandise and left the store without paying. They fled in a black SUV.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Smith Dr., 48400 block, May 2. A 55-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she assaulted a person during an argument and broke the person’s cellphone. She was charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.