Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Town Center Blvd., 10700 block, May 26. A woman in a grocery store attempted to leave with unpaid items. A store manager stopped the woman and retrieved the merchandise.

Welchpoole Ct., May 16-23. A man reported his 2005 Polaris Sportsman ATV was stolen from his shed.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ponds Wood Rd., March to May 22. A residence was entered by force through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Maple Way, May 24. A man’s truck was damaged by juveniles that play basketball at the end of his driveway.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catalina Dr., May 24. A woman reported that a package containing her dog’s medication was stolen.

Cattle Drive Lane, 3-6:45 a.m. May 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12000 block, 2 a.m. May 25. A purse left on a bench was stolen outside a sports bar.

OWINGS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Marcellas Dr., May 21. A 24-year-old man was arrested inside a residence after he damaged a bay window, a TV, a bedroom door, and a kitchen table and chairs. He was charged with malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lafayette Dr., 2-5 p.m. May 25. An Xbox One video game console and a 1926 Peace silver dollar was stolen from a residential mailbox.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Waldorf area, May 24. A 22-year-old Waldorf man and a 24-year-old District man were arrested in connection with the murder of Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, who was shot in an attempted robbery March 4 in the 2100 block of Fairchild Court. The 22-year-old was also linked to a shooting March 3 on Amber Leaf Place.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, May 12. A 51-year-old Bryan’s Road man at a discount retail store was charged with theft via criminal citation after he attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, May 13. A 27-year-old Morganza woman at a discount retail store was charged with theft via criminal citation after she did not scan numerous items at the self-checkout.

CALLAWAY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Piney Point Rd., 20200 block, 3:15 p.m. May 10. A person in a bar took a debit card that a customer had left on the counter. The assailant then attempted to use the stolen debit card at a nearby gas station.

CHAPTICO AREA

HOMICIDE

Bay Dr., 35800 block, 11:20 p.m. May 26. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing and discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. Lifesaving measures were given, but the 47-year-old District man died at the scene.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Atalanta St., 21600 block, May 13. A man inside a residence threatened an acquaintance with a knife. The 55-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, May 11. A man assaulted a female acquaintance in a hotel room, barricaded the door so she could not leave, and then broke her cellphone. The 33-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

HOME INVASION/BURGLARY

Great Mills Ct., 45900 block, May 12. A man shattered a window attempting to enter a residence, then forced his way inside through the front door. He pushed a person aside and punched and strangled a second person. The 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with home invasion, third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.