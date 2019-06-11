Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

8th St., June 1. A person reported that sometime in late April, a sliding-glass door to a residential basement was damaged.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Evergreen Dr., May 30. A woman reported that sometime between May 26 and 30, seven garden statues were stolen from the front yard at her residence.

Lusby area, May 30. A male entered a gas station convenience store, took a bottle of Hennessey liquor and stuck it down his pants, then exited the store without paying.

Rawhide Rd., May 29. A man reported that sometime between last summer and April 2019, a capacitor was stolen from an air conditioning unit.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ROBBERY

Dares Beach Rd. W., 200 block, 5 a.m. June 5. A male robbed a gas station. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Church St., unit block, May 29. A man reported to the sheriff’s office that sometime between May 23-24 both license plates from were stolen from his deceased mother’s vehicle that was parked in a residential driveway.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Holiday Dr., May 22-31. A registration sticker was stolen from a 2006 Ford truck.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

Waldorf area, May 14. A 21-year-old Waldorf man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for nine counts of first-degree assault, nine counts of second-degree assault, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and use of a firearm to commit a violent felony.

St. Mary's County

CALLAWAY AREA

ASSAULT

Piney Point Rd., 20900 block, June 1. A 29-year-old Leonardtown man choked and caused visible injury to a person. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Nicholas Ct., 45700 block, May 23. A woman bit a person and kicked another during a verbal altercation that escalated. The 21-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Athboy Ct., 45500 block, 2:30 a.m. June 2. A Citizen watch and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Moycashel Pl., 45400 block, 2:37 a.m. May 29. Property was stolen from several unlocked vehicles.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 25300 block, May 18. A woman struck, scratched and bit a person. The 44-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Valley Ct., 46500 block, May 30. A man kicked and threw a person to the ground. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shangri La Dr., 21800 block, May 18. A man entered a drugstore and stole two pairs of sunglasses. The 61-year-old man of no fixed address, who was previously served a no-trespass warrant for the drugstore, was charged with theft and trespassing on private property.

VEHICLE THEFT

Grand Harvest Lane, 22000 block, May 30. A person reported a stolen vehicle. Later that morning, the car owner spotted the stolen vehicle being driven in Lexington Park. Police arrested a 20-year-old California man and charged him with motor vehicle theft.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

FRAUD

Three Notch Rd., 27600 block, 8:30 p.m. May 20. A man met a person in a convenience store parking lot to purchase an Apple watch that had been posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He paid for the watch with counterfeit money and drove away in a silver VW Jetta.

ST. MARYS CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Freehold Dr., 48000 block, May 14. A man was arrested outside a residence after he arrived at a person’s home uninvited, and when the person refused to come outside, the man entered the person’s vehicle and took change. The 22-year-old Colton’s Point man was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft.