Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Chesapeake Village Blvd., 10-11:50 a.m. June 8. A residential mailbox was hit, and a side mirror was left behind.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Soundings Dr., June 3. A woman returned home to find her sliding-glass door shattered. A citizen told the women they saw two unknown people on dirt bikes in the driveway, spinning tires and causing the gravel to shoot at the house.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sitting Bull Tr., June 1-3. A lawn statue of Saint Francis of Assisi was stolen from a residential yard. The homeowner told police that a bicycle was also stolen from his yard several weeks earlier.

OWINGS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Lower Marlboro Lane, noon June 7 to 3 p.m. June 8. Plastic piling caps on a pier were damaged.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Mills Pond Rd., 6 p.m. May 31 to 4 p.m. June 3. A window screen was removed by force from a residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Broomes Island Rd., June 4-7. A winning lottery ticket worth $2,500 was stolen from a man’s wallet.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ROBBERY

Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, 5:20 a.m. June 5. A man with a handgun accosted a customer pumping gas. He assaulted the customer, took his wallet and attempted to place the customer in handcuffs. Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested a 53-year-old Hyattsville man the following morning as he attempted to cross the Bay Bridge. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and various charges for felony handgun possession.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Hallowing Point Rd., 5000 block, June 5. An enclosure to a dumpster at an animal shelter was damaged.

Main St., 5 p.m. June 1 to 9 a.m. June 2. A residential mailbox was damaged.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Charles St., 10 p.m. June 7 to 7 a.m. June 8. A rear vehicle window was shattered.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Ambrosia Lane, 23000 block, June 3. A man pushed a person during an argument, which caused visible injury. The 28-year-old California man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, June 6. A woman fled a retail store with shoplifted merchandise. The 37-year-old Newburg woman was arrested nearby and charged with theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), and possession of paraphernalia.

CALLAWAY AREA

ASSAULT

Harlequin Lane, 20800 block, June 8. A man assaulted an acquaintance and forcibly took jewelry from the acquaintance. The 32-year-old Callaway man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Chestnut Way, 2500 block, 4:20 a.m. June 10. A 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested at a residence and charged with second-degree assault.

Oregon Way, 45700 block, June 6. A woman struck a person several times during an argument. The 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ARREST

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 5. Responding to a report of a disturbance, police arrested a 31-year-old Piney Point man and charged him with illegal possession of ammunition.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

DRUG ARREST/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Tin Top School Rd., 26800 block, June 10. A 33-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested after she took a person’s vehicle without permission and refused to return it. She was charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.