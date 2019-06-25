Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Monarch Lane, 10 p.m. June 15 to 9 a.m. June 16. Five vehicles were broken into. Three pairs of sunglasses, $500 cash, a NASA Federal Visa card, two Chipotle gift cards, loose change and three Bank of America debit cards were among items stolen.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bowie Shop Rd., May 31 to June 3. A residential door and its frame were damaged.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Heron Lane, 6 p.m. June 10 to 7 a.m. June 11. $10 was stolen from a vehicle.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Golden West Way, June 7-14. A rear basement window was broken at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradbury Lane, June 10. A package containing a baby pacifier delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen.

Market Square Dr., 300 block, 8:55-9:05 a.m. June 11. A female entered a convenience store, reached over the counter, and picked up a plastic bag. She walked around the store and filled the bag with merchandise, then fled without paying.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Kings Creek Dr., June 15. A homeowner reported what he thought to be a bullet hole in the side of his house. He did not know how long it had been there.

SOLOMONS AREA

ROBBERY

Charles St., unit block, June 15. Just north of a seasonal bar, approximately 10 males assaulted and robbed a man of his wallet and a cellphone. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

ASSAULT

Ted Cir., 38000 block, June 14. Responding to a report of a disturbance, police arrested a 28-year-old Avenue man and charged him with second-degree assault. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for a separate incident of second-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mohawk Dr., 37600 block, June 16. A 46-year-old Hughesville man was arrested after he returned a borrowed vehicle, minus the license plates. He was charged with theft $100 to under $1500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Trim Way, 22500 block, June 16. A woman stabbed an acquaintance with a pair of 5-inch stainless-steel scissors, causing a deep laceration to the acquaintance’s right hand. The 40-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

SHOTS FIRED

Mojave Dr., 22000 block, 6:30 p.m. June 18. Police investigated a report of shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported. Two men were arrested on June 20 in connection with recent shootings on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park and Mojave Drive in Great Mills and an armed robbery in Lexington Park. The 18-year-old Drayden man was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and use of a handgun to commit a felony and related charges. The 17-year-old Lexington Park male was charged as an adult with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft, use of a handgun to commit a felony and fourth-degree burglary.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ARREST

Hollywood area, June 13. A 32-year-old Hollywood man was arrested on a warrant and charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor continuing course of conduct.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tom Hodges Dr., 24100 block, 9:20 a.m. June 16. A 2016 black Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a car dealership. The SUV was last seen traveling north on Mervell Dean Road.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, June 17. A man at a nonprofit organization used a folding knife to threaten a person. The 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Great Mills Rd., June 17. A man holding a metal nail about 12 inches long lunged at several people, nearly stabbing them. The 52-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Hilton Dr., 46800 block, June 13. Two men had been arguing all day when the verbal altercation escalated, and one of them grabbed the other by the throat and strangled him. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Liberty St., 21600 block, June 17. Police responded for the report of a disturbance. A 38-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested in a parking lot at St. Mary’s Landing after she carved a word on the hood of a male acquaintance’s car, attempted to assault the man with a tire iron, then struck the man several times with her vehicle. The woman was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property, less than $1000.

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21000 block, June 12. A man threatened another man with a machete outside a retail store. Police arrested the 22-year-old Lexington Park man at a nearby apartment complex and charged him with first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery and burglary.

SHOTS FIRED

Ronald Dr., 21800 block, 12:43 p.m. June 18. Police investigated a report of shots fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ARRESTS

Lexington Park area, June 13. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on a warrant for first-degree assault.

Lexington Park area, June 13. A 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on a warrant for first-degree burglary and sex abuse of a minor.

Lexington Park area, June 13. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on a warrant for home invasion.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Budds Creek Rd., June 15. A 34-year-old Hampton, Va., woman was arrested after police stopped to render assistance for her broken-down vehicle. An odor of marijuana prompted a search of the vehicle, in which the officer located a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded 14-round magazine. The driver was charged with possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and possession of controlled dangerous substance, 12 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine capsules.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Lusby area, June 13. A 27-year-old Lusby man was arrested on a warrant for first-degree burglary.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Mechanicsville area, June 13. A 34-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault.

RIDGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Point Lookout Rd., 13300 block, June 15. A 20-year-old Ridge man stole a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 truck from a parking lot at an American Legion post. He was located traveling northbound on Route 5, and after a brief pursuit, bailed out of the vehicle. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and making a false statement to a peace officer.