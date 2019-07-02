Calvert County

There were no reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

St. Charles Pkwy. near October Pl., 5-6 a.m. June 30. Bricks and/or pieces of concrete were thrown at passing vehicles. The bricks struck the front windshields and caused significant damage. Police believe the projectiles were thrown from a wooded area near the parkway. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of those responsible.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Drum Cliff Rd., 43800 block, June 19. A woman threw a cup at a person, then grabbed the person by the neck, causing visible scratches. The 37-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Leonardtown area, June 24. A 22-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested on warrants for first- and second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE ARREST

Rodine Way, June 19. A female driver was arrested after a traffic stop when police located a loaded 9mm handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The 22-year-old California woman was charged with reckless endangerment, loaded handgun in vehicle and related charges.

ARREST

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd., 21600 block, 1:50 p.m. June 23. A 42-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested at a library for causing a disturbance and acting aggressively at a private event. He was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, resisting/interfering with arrest and trespassing at a public agency during hours.

RIVERDALE AREA

ARREST

Riverdale area, June 21. A 45-year-old Riverdale man was arrested on warrants for second-degree assault, two counts of harassment, telephone misuse and stalking.