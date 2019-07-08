Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTIES

Dalrymple Rd., June 14-17. A driver in a white passenger car ran into a brick sign at the end of a residential driveway, knocking the sign with the house number down.

26th St., June 17. A 26-year-old man was arrested after he urinated on a Chevy Camaro and then began striking it with plastic furniture acquired nearby. He was charged with malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000 and intoxicated endangerment.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Southern Maryland Blvd., 10200 block, 5 p.m. June 19. Two males entered a wine and spirits store, placed a bottle of Cîroc VS French brandy inside a backpack, and left without paying.

Ward Rd., 10100 block, 5:30 p.m. June 19. Two males entered a wine and spirits store, grabbed a bottle of Courvoisier, placed it in a backpack and left without paying. On June 21, they returned, took a bottle of Patrón Silver and a bottle of Cîroc Red Berry, placed them in the same backpack and left the store without paying.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Lusby area, June 26. A 27-year-old Lusby man was arrested on warrants for theft less than $1,000, fraudulent identification, theft under $1,000, four counts of use of credit cards and theft less than $100.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

H G Trueman Rd., 11000 block, 12:30-6:30 a.m. June 19. A Milwaukee sawzall was stolen from the trunk of a man’s vehicle parked at a church.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chaneyville Rd., 2900 block, June 20. A woman at a high school reported a front registration plate had been stolen off her vehicle, but did not know when it happened.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St., unit block, June 19. A man reported that medication was stolen from the center console of his vehicle earlier in the day while he was inside a grocery store.

Fielder Lane, 1:25-4:30 p.m. June 9. A woman’s debit card was stolen from her wallet in an aquatic center locker. Three transactions were made, totaling $87. The theft was reported June 17.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 700 block, June 18. A 51-year-old man was arrested after he shoplifted three pairs of Nike shoes and two pairs of socks from a shoe store. He was charged with theft $100 to under $1000.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Solomons Island Rd. S., 6 p.m. June 22 to 1 p.m. June 23. Symbols and words were scratched into three vehicles.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

DRAYDEN AREA

ASSAULT

Windmill Point Rd., 18500 block, June 28. A 24-year-old Drayden man was arrested after he struck a person in the face and walked toward them with a knife in a threatening manner. He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

McIntosh Rd., 23800 block, June 27. A woman scratched and struck a person during an altercation. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 22100 block, June 30. A woman was arrested after police observed her assaulting a person. The 22-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with second-degree assault.

ARREST

Esperanza Dr., 22900 block, June 22. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he entered 14 vehicles at 10 different residences and took property from four of them. He was charged with 14 counts of rogue and vagabond and four counts of theft under $100.