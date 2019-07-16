Calvert County

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ward Rd. W., 10100 block, 2:30 a.m. June 17 to 12:42 a.m. June 24. A woman stole six traffic cones and two squeegees from outside a gas station.

ARREST

Dunkirk area, June 24. A 28-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop after others reported him waving a firearm around at cars passing by. It was a BB gun. He was charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Leesburg Ct., 2 a.m. June 30. A residential mailbox was set on fire.

Lower Marlboro Rd., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 1. A person drove a vehicle into a woman’s front yard, struck the mailbox and drove away.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Highview Cir., July 1-3. A handicap placard went missing from a woman’s vehicle. It is unknown whether the placard was lost or stolen.

Senora Lane, July 7. A person reported an unknown man was inside his vehicle. When the owner yelled out, the man fled.

Viola Ct., June 27. A water heater was stolen from a residence.

ARREST

Lake Lariat area, July 6. A 25-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, ammunition and a homemade firework. He was charged with concealing a dangerous weapon.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Hance Rd., 6:30 p.m. June 27. A man heard what he thought were fireworks or gun shots. The next day, he noticed wall damage inside the residence and a hole in the siding outside of his home. A bullet was located on the carpet inside.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clay Hammond Rd., July 1. A backpack leaf blower, an impact drill, a tool bag, batteries and a battery charger were stolen from a shed.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Simmons Ridge Rd., July 2. A mailbox was struck.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Creston Lane, 7:30-8 p.m. July 1. A rear passenger side vehicle window was shattered.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

SHOOTING

Route 4 and Lou’s Way, 2:20 a.m. July 10. An 18-year-old man was driving when a vehicle pulled alongside him and someone began shooting. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a trauma center where he is in stable condition.

ASSAULT

St. Andrews Church Rd., 44400 block, July 1. A man assaulted an acquaintance during an argument in a vehicle. He struck the acquaintance in the face and pulled the person’s hair. A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Pleasant View Dr., 38400 block, July 1. A man struck a person in the face. A 51-year-old Charlotte Hall man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Krystal Lane, 45800 block, July 3. A man assaulted a person and strangled them, causing injuries to the victim’s throat. Injuries were also observed on the injured person’s legs, arms, and forehead. A 32-year-old California man was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Liberty St., 21600 block, July 1. A man grabbed a knife during an argument with a person, grabbed the person’s wrist, and threatened to kill them. A 39-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Windward Cir., 48000 block, July 1. A woman entered a residence and a garage at the residence. She poured paint on several items in the garage and on a vehicle. Several areas inside the home were damaged from paint as well. A 30-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, July 1. A man pushed a person to the ground during an argument. A 38-year-old Park Hall man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

VALLEY LEE AREA

ASSAULT/ARREST

Hewitt Rd., 44900 block, July 2. A man punched a person and knocked them to the ground. The man grabbed a deputy that was taking him into custody and broke a piece of police equipment. A 32-year-old Callaway man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, and malicious destruction of property.