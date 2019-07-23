Calvert County

HUNTINGTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Plum Point Rd., July 12. Multiple Pokémon cards were stolen from a female at a residence.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Tomahawk Trail, 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10. Someone shattered a window on a front door of a residence.

FRAUD

Mill Creek Dr., July 11. A woman discovered her bank card was missing. Eighteen fraudulent charges were made using her card between July 8-10. Fraudulent purchases totaled $4,473.44.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

El Segunda Lane, 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 11. Two bicycles were stolen from the side of a residence. One is a men’s black Hyper Havoc mountain bike and the other is a women’s light blue Huffy Trail Runner mountain bike.

Sidewinder Lane, July 1-4. An HVAC unit and pipes were stolen from a vacant residence. The theft was reported July 9.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Forest Lane, June 19 to July 9. Wood was stolen from a man’s barn. The approximate value of the stolen property is $900.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Grays Rd., 7:30 p.m. July 8. A woman reported hearing a loud noise. She realized someone had shot through her living room window.

Grays Rd., July 8. A girl heard a loud noise outside her bedroom window and alerted her father. On July 10, the homeowner noticed a hole in the siding of his residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St., unit block, July 12. Two males reported a theft after spending the previous night at a friend’s house. One of them said he woke up and his wallet containing $950, a debit card, and boating and hunting licenses, was stolen. The other reported $50 and a portable speaker had been stolen.

Hospital Rd., 3-9 a.m. July 10. A pair of Oakley sunglasses, a tire pump, two lightbulbs, a work identification badge, a vehicle registration and a vehicle insurance card were stolen from a vehicle.

Market Square Dr., 300 block, July 11. A female entered a drugstore carrying an empty bag. She was seen placing merchandise in the bag as she walked through the store. When confronted, the female left the items on a counter and fled.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

H.G. Trueman Rd., 13500 block, 7 a.m.-2:45 p.m. July 13. An iPhone 8 was stolen from a fast-food restaurant while the owner was working.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

FRAUD

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 3:40 p.m. July 3. A male attempted to purchase items at a grocery store using a suspected counterfeit bill.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Parlett Morgan Rd., 40400 block, July 14. Two black Labrador retrievers were discovered deceased in a wooded area. The male dogs, both weighing over 80 pounds, had been decapitated and discarded. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian on July 16 for evaluation and will be transferred to Virginia Tech where necropsies will be performed for the investigation.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

SHOOTING ARREST

Prince Frederick area, July 12. A 21-year-old Prince Frederick man was charged in connection with a shooting from a vehicle incident near Route 4 and Lou’s Way. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, handgun in a vehicle, and first- and second-degree assault.