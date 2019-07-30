Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

13th St., 4 p.m. July 18 to 8:30 a.m. July 19. An Echo weed eater, an Igloo cooler and a pole saw were stolen from a trailer parked in a residential driveway.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Stella Dr., 7:30 p.m. July 17. A person driving a gray Toyota Camry drove into a woman’s mailbox at a residence and fled.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Gunsmoke Tr., July 15. Responding for a domestic disturbance, police observed a man walk up to a residence, break a window using a gallon jug of water, and attempt to break a second window. Police arrested the 49-year-old man. He was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rousby Hall Rd., 12500 block, July 4-16. A black Tohatsu 9.9 HP boat motor was stolen.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chesapeake Ave., 9000 block, 5 p.m. July 16 to 8 a.m. July 18. A bench in front of a senior center was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, July 18. A grocery store employee reported her black iPhone had been taken off a shelf while she was working.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Pier area, July 14-15. Someone stole a front license plate off a man’s work van when it was parked in the area.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Pin Cushion Rd., 24500 block, July 14. Responding to a call for a welfare check on an individual screaming, police located a woman that had been in an altercation with another person. The woman argued with and then assaulted the person by striking them in the head and neck. The 23-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21200 block, July 15. A woman assaulted a person at a business, punched the person’s vehicle, then created a scene, disturbing numerous customers. The 18-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Oxford Ct., 22000 block, July 12. A man assaulted a person, knocked them to the ground and used pressure on the person’s neck to hold them down. The 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 22600 block, 11:24 a.m. July 24. A man entered a wine and spirits store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash. An employee complied, and the man fled.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 26100 block, July 12. During an argument, a man grabbed a person around the neck, pinned them against a refrigerator, and attempted to take the person’s phone. The 24-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Horse Landing Rd., 40700 block, 1:52 p.m. July 23. A man entered a residence by force and took several firearms and a water jug containing loose coins. The 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property.