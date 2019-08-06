Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ridge Rd., 8 p.m. July 23 to 6 a.m. July 24. A Ryobi lawn mower was stolen from a residential yard.

Mears Ave., 4100 block, July 27. A guest at a beach resort reported the front and rear registration plates were stolen from her vehicle.

DUNKIRK AREA

ARREST

Ward Rd. at Manning Cir., July 24. After a traffic stop, a woman stumbled as she exited her vehicle and had slurred speech. The woman’s 3-month-old twins were in the back seat of the vehicle, and a search by police uncovered two prescription Methadone bottles with urine inside them, as well as a baby bottle with urine inside it. The 35-year-old mother was charged with neglect of minor, altering drug/alcohol test, and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, 1:15 p.m. July 20. Two unknown males entered a wine and spirits business and fled with 12 bottles of Hennessy cognac.

Town Center Blvd., 10800 block, July 26. Four females entered a sporting goods store, stole athletic merchandise and left without paying. After a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard, police arrested the four women, ages 30, 26, 20 and 20. A search of the vehicle uncovered two bags of suspected marijuana and more than $1,200 in athletic merchandise. They were charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Cox Rd., July 27. A 28-year-old man entered a residence and was placed under arrest. While at the detention center, he broke his handcuff and the chain securing him in the holding cell. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

LUSBY AREA

ARRESTS

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, July 27. Three women entered a drugstore, placed merchandise in their purse, and left without paying. The women were located at a residence and issued trespass warning for the drugstore. Two of the women, ages 38 and 33, were arrested and charged with theft less than $100, trespassing on private property and one of them was additionally charged with possession of Alprazolam, amphetamine salts and a plastic straw with residue inside.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

H G Trueman Rd., 200 block, 4:15 p.m. July 22. A person “purchased” four prepaid debit cards, totaling $1,000, in a grocery store and left the store without paying for them.

H G Trueman Rd., 11500 block, 10:30 p.m. July 26 to 6 a.m. July 27. A gas station was entered by force, and multiple doors and a window were damaged.

NORTH BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bay Ave. and 2nd St., July 25. In the middle of the street, “Area 51 Sep. 20 save Aliens” was written in blue spray paint.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St., unit block, July 24. A woman reported her boat trailer tag was stolen.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, July 22. A woman left a fast-food restaurant and forgot her wallet. When she returned, the wallet containing $465 cash, a driver’s license, social security card, her husband’s wedding band, a gold ring worth $4,000, a bank card and check book and gift cards was gone.

ST. LEONARD AREA

ARREST

Parkers Wharf Rd., 3 a.m. July 22. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance, stole change from a jar, then stole her white Ford F-250. The stolen vehicle was located in Prince Frederick and 35-year-old man was driving. He was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia (crack pipe) and theft less than $150.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Patuxent Beach Rd., 45000 block, July 29. A verbal altercation escalated between a 45-year-old California man and a male acquaintance when the man reached into the acquaintance’s vehicle and slapped him in the face. Next, the California man intentionally struck the acquaintance’s car with his own, got out and kicked and slapped the acquaintance’s driver-side door and window. The California man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Colony Way, 45100 block, July 29. A woman in a grocery store took 10 T-bone steaks and left without paying for them. The 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was issued a criminal citation for theft $100-$1,500.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, July 30. A man entered a discount retail store, took video games and a backpack and left without paying for the merchandise. The 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with theft under $1,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 29000 block, 5:30 p.m. July 24. A woman entered a shop, took a piece of jewelry and fled without paying for the merchandise.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Midway Dr., 46600 block, July 26. A man pushed an acquaintance, causing the person to fall down a set of stairs. At the time, there was a court order in place prohibiting any assault by the man to the acquaintance. The 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violation of a protective order.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20600 block, July 25. Responding for an assault, police observed a man strike a person in the head with a cinder block. The injured man also reported being bitten and punched in the face. The man resisted arrest, grabbed the officer’s gun holster, and would not relinquish until his hand was forcibly removed from the gun holster. The 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.

LOVEVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 27300 block, July 24. An incident occurred at the Motor Vehicle Administration office. An 18-year-old Huntington man was arrested on July 29 and charged with first- and second-degree assault.