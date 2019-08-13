Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harbor Rd., 7-8 a.m. July 29. A customized aluminum crab pot cleaner was stolen from a dock.

27th and G streets, 11:30 p.m. July 28 to 10:30 a.m. July 29. A Stihl concrete saw was stolen from a construction job site.

ARRESTS

Cox Rd., Aug. 3. A 34-year-old woman was arrested after she was asked by police to leave a property due to trespassing. She then intentionally hit a person’s car as she left the scene. The woman was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, failure to obey reasonable/lawful order and disorderly conduct.

7th St., Aug. 4. Responding for the report of a fight, police arrested a 35-year-old man after he made several statements about burning down the residence and brought a gas can into the house. He was charged with threat of arson; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana; and possession of paraphernalia. During the investigation, a woman at the residence was observed passed out and nodding off while responsible for her two young children. The 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with neglect of minor and resisting/interfering with arrest.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hunting Creek Rd., 4300 block, 4:48 a.m. July 26. A male was captured on video surveillance entering a grocery store through a broken window.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lake Dr., 1 p.m. July 27 to 5 p.m. July 29. A homeowner reported numerous items of property were moved around in his backyard, and a John Deere tractor was stolen.

Olivet Rd., 5 p.m. July 29 to 5 p.m. July 30. An air-conditioning unit was damaged when a home was broken into. Nothing was reported missing.

Rudolph Lane, 10-11 p.m. Aug. 3. Cash was stolen from two vehicles.

DAMAGED PROPERTIES

River View Dr., noon July 29 to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 3. Potted flowers, bird feeders and furniture were moved around on a woman’s deck, damaging the bird feeder and the deck.

Sitting Bull Cir., 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2. Someone entered a vehicle, removed an interlock device and slammed it on the ground.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Church St., unit block, July 31. A man reported that someone entered his vehicle between 8 p.m. July 30 and 6 a.m. July 31 and took a Samsung Galaxy cellphone and a black USB cord.

ST. LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saint Leonard Rd., 6400 block, Aug. 2. A male entered a food store and left with large quantities of soft shell crabs, two baskets of green beans and packages of frozen chicken.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

ROBBERY

Travers Rd., 12:05 a.m. Aug. 5. A driver making a pizza delivery was confronted and threatened by several people. They demanded cash, the driver complied and the people fled.

POMFRET AREA

DOUBLE MURDER/SUICIDE

Bensville Rd., 6500 block, 11:07 p.m. Aug. 2. A man went to a residence, then shot and killed a man, 53, and a woman, 54, who are the grandparents of his children. Following the shooting, relatives arrived at the residence. The man shot at their vehicle, injuring an 11-year-old boy. The shooter then fled in a vehicle and crashed in La Plata. When police arrived, they found the man deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

WALDORF AREA

ROBBERY

Fillmore Rd., 6:12 p.m. Aug. 1. A man accosted a pedestrian with an acquaintance. The man implied a handgun and demanded property. The pedestrian complied and the man fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Patapsco Pl., 3200 block, 12:30 a.m. to 9:35 p.m. Aug. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ROBBERY

First Colony Way, 45100 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 2. A male entered a bank, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The teller complied and the man fled on foot toward a nearby retail store.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

SHOOTING/STABBING INVESTIGATION

Shangri la Dr. S., 46900 block, 1:52 a.m. Aug. 3. A large disturbance with shots fired was reported at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall. Two women, ages 37 and 26, were located with gunshot wounds and taken to local trauma centers for treatment. At approximately, 2:49 a.m. police were called for another large disturbance outside an IHOP restaurant in the 21000 block of Three Notch Road. Police located a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds who was flown to an area trauma center. A short time after, a 33-year-old man was taken by an acquaintance to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that he received during the IHOP disturbance. He was then moved by helicopter to a trauma center. An investigation is ongoing.