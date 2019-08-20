Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cassidy Ct., 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 6. A man’s Mongoose bicycle was stolen from his back deck. He reported his air-conditioning unit was damaged as if the person climbed on top to get to the deck.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wild Goose Way, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. A front registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Two Horses Lane, 5 a.m. July 28 to noon Aug. 5. An attempt was made to break into a barn.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St., unit block, Aug. 5. A woman reported someone rummaged through her vehicle, stole her wedding ring, a Michael Kors wallet and $4 in change.

Sherry Lane, unit block, Aug. 5. A man at a restaurant reported an inventory of food missing during the past two weeks, including rib-eye steak and three pounds of crab meat.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Asbury Cir., 1 p.m. Aug. 3 to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. Two Garmin GPS devices and a cellphone charger were stolen from a woman’s vehicle.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bayside Way, 22700 block, 10:45 a.m. June 13. A male walked onto a person’s front porch, sat in a chair, took property from the home and fled.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30500 block, 2:30 p.m. July 25. Three males entered a discount retail store, filled plastic bins and tote bags with laundry pods, bars of soap and body wash, then fled in a silver 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander heading north on Three Notch Road.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Drum Cliff Rd., 43800 block, Aug. 7. A 34-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after he punched a person several times during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Citation St. W., 41400 block, Aug. 8. A man and a woman were discovered inside a residential garage. The man was in possession of a pair of pliers and police located scratches and damage to locks at the residence. The 21-year-old Welcome man and 19-year-old Leonardtown woman were arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Castaway Cir., 21300 block, Aug. 4. A man grabbed a person attempting to exit a vehicle, injuring the person’s hand. The 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Essex Dr. N., 21700 block, Aug. 7. A man assaulted a person numerous times over several hours. When the person attempted to escape, the man grabbed them by the throat and pushed the person to the ground. He then held a knife to the person’s throat and threatened to kill them. A 42-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Orchid Lane, 46700 block, Aug. 2. A 40-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after he pushed a person into a wall.

Three Notch Rd., 21100 block, Aug. 1. During an argument that escalated at a residence, a man tried to prevent an acquaintance from leaving. He grabbed the acquaintance by the neck and threw them to the ground. When the acquaintance escaped the residence and tried to flee in a vehicle, the man got into his truck and attempted to strike the acquaintance with his vehicle. The man made a comment, which the acquaintance interpreted as he was going to get a gun and kill the acquaintance. Police arrested the 37-year-old Dameron man. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Aug. 9. A woman was asked to leave a business after she created a disturbance and yelled at customers. She refused. The 30-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing on private property.

HOME INVASION

Hilton Dr., 46800 block, Aug. 7. A man and a woman followed a person to a residence. The person was able to get into their home, but the man and woman forced their way inside. They assaulted the person and the woman also assaulted a roommate. The 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both of Lexington Park, were arrested. Each was charged with second-degree assault, home invasion and third-degree burglary. The woman was charged with an additional count of second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chancellor’s Run Rd. and Greenview Pkwy., Aug. 17. Three people were seen operating motorized carts stolen from a store. An 18-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with theft. The two accomplices are juveniles. One was charged with theft, and the third will be charged at a later date.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Three Notch Rd., 27600 block, Aug. 6. A man was arrested after he was observed walking along the roadway exposing his genitals. The 27-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.