Calvert County

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Birch Dr., 5 p.m. Aug. 11. A man noticed the rear driver’s side window of his vehicle had been shattered.

Northwest Dr., 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to 5:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A woman’s mailbox was broken off its wooden post.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hollidge Rd., 1 p.m. Aug. 11 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from the console and glove box of a vehicle.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Byron Ct., Aug. 18. A resident said around midnight he heard what sounded like a baseball bat hitting metal and observed a mailbox damaged in the area.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

St. Leonard Rd., 3000 block, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 13. A U.S. Postal Service employee discovered 96 blank money orders were missing.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Market Square Dr., 300 block, Aug. 12. An upset customer walked up to the store manager’s framed picture, punched it, ripped it off the wall, and from the store with the damaged photo.

Old Adelina Rd., Aug. 8-12. Six rare coins were stolen from a man’s collection.

Prince Frederick area, Aug. 17. A man made a purchase at a convenience store and forgot his wallet when he left When the customer returned, his wallet was gone. Surveillance video showed an older man placed the wallet in his pocket and left the store.

Sherry Lane, unit block, 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. A woman’s purse was left unattended in the laundry room at a hotel and $100 was stolen.

SOLOMONS AREA

ARREST

Charles St., unit block, Aug. 16. A man was arguing with a female acquaintance outside a bar, which escalated to a verbal altercation in the middle of the street. The 26-year-old man refused to cooperate with police and resisted arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest, failure to obey a reasonable lawful order, second-degree assault, and trespassing on private property.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARREST

California area, Aug. 21. A 51-year-old California man was arrested for a July 24 armed robbery at a Lexington Park liquor store. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, and theft.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Midway Dr., 46700 block, Aug. 11. A man assaulted a person inside a residence. The person escaped the residence, but the man assaulted the person again, dragged the injured person by their hair across the yard and yelled. The 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, resisting arrest, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Radford Lane, 46000 block, Aug. 11. A man punched and pushed a person to the ground, then stomped on the injured person’s face and kicked them. A 48-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 35900 block, Aug. 12. A 38-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested while police were serving a court order. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 23100 block, Aug. 14. A man in a parking lot was arrested after police observed the agitated man reach through an acquaintance’s car window, grab their arm and yell. The 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with second-degree assault.

SAINT MARY'S AREA

ARREST

St. Mary’s area, Aug. 19. A 35-year-old Charlotte Hall man wanted for a sex offender violation and second-degree assault was arrested.