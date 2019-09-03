Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Hunt Ct., Aug. 24. A man reported that on Aug. 14 gasoline was poured into the diesel tank of his truck and caused $11,000 in damage to the fuel system. On Aug. 23, “wes got gas mf” was spray-painted on the side of his trailer. No structural damage was done to the trailer.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Commanche Rd., Aug. 23. A man reported his residence was shot multiple times with a paintball gun.

Vista Lane, Aug. 24. A man reported that someone broke his mailbox at the ground, removed it from the post, and then threw it into the woods.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Foxwood Lane, Aug. 17 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Cash, a social security card, a gift card and a driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Thunderbird Dr., 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 to 8 a.m. Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Town Square Dr., Aug. 22-23. A rear license plate was stolen from a woman’s vehicle parked in the lot at the Town Square.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Southern Pine Lane, Aug. 18. Mailboxes were reported damaged. On Aug. 20, police investigated another call about a damaged mailbox. The resident said packages delivered to his home were also stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 24. In a discount retail store, someone took a wallet and a boy’s shirt from underneath a customer’s stroller which was left unattended while the customer shopped.

ST. LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Ball Rd., Aug. 23. A man reported that his mailbox was damaged. The damaged occurred Aug. 14-15 and was reported later.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULTS

Elkton Lane, 45000 block, Aug. 14. A verbal altercation escalated between a woman and an acquaintance. The 20-year-old California woman bit the acquaintance’s arm during the argument, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 23400 block, Aug. 28. A group of people accosted two pedestrians walking from a shopping center. A physical altercation ensued resulting in one woman sustaining a laceration to her back and a second female receiving facial injuries.

ARREST

California area, Aug. 22. A 51-year-old California man was charged with robbing a bank Aug. 2 on First Colony Way. Police say he is in custody for another robbery of a wine and spirits store July 24 on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. For the bank robbery the man was charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, and handgun on person.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 30000 block, Aug. 21. After investigating a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, police arrested a 35-year-old Mechanicsville man for theft of food items on his person that he had not purchased and served outstanding warrants for trespassing, burglary, theft and indecent exposure.

DRAYDEN AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Cherryfield Rd., 18000 block, Aug. 20. A 48-year-old Drayden man was arrested after he borrowed a vehicle and refused to return it. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Timber Lane, 25100 block, Aug. 21. A man assaulted an acquaintance on two separate occasions. The 19-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Courthouse Dr., 41600 block, Aug. 23. A woman stood in front of the courthouse doors outside a circuit court. She refused to move, impeded pedestrian traffic, and began causing a disturbance. The 24-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Lookout Dr., 21300 block, Aug. 17. A man assaulted an person causing numerous injuries and bruises on most of the person’s body. The 41-year-old Lexington Park man assaulted two deputies several times when they took him into custody. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Aug. 16. A man became upset at a gathering. He repeatedly kicked a door, damaging the door and its frame, and threw a chair that damaged a wall. Police investigating the disturbance arrested the 24-year-old man of no fixed address. They charged him with destruction of property and served an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault.