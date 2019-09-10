Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Gordon Stinnett Ave., 3900 block, Aug. 28. Playground equipment was vandalized at a tot lot play area. Profanities were scratched into the equipment.

TAMPERING

Harrison Blvd., Sept. 1. A vehicle was entered and the center console and glove compartment were rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Harrison Blvd., Sept. 1. A vehicle was entered and the cup holders and glove compartment were rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Richfield Lane, Sept. 1. A vehicle was entered and the center console and glove compartment and overhead visor were rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Harbor Rd., 3700 block, Aug. 30. A woman’s wallet was left behind at a restaurant. The customer went to retrieve the wallet and $340 was missing from it.

Harrison Blvd., 8:15 p.m. Aug. 31 to 3:10 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Harrison Blvd., Sept. 1. A citizen reported three of their vehicles had been entered and rummaged through. A pair of sterling silver earrings, some loose change and a pair of Quay sunglasses were among items stolen.

Harrison Blvd., Sept. 1. A black Coach backpack was stolen from a woman’s vehicle.

Harrison Ct., Sept. 1. Cash was stolen from two vehicles.

Harrison Ct., Sept. 1. Two vehicles at a residence were entered and searched. A pair of Ray Ban sunglasses and $10 in change were stolen from one of them.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARRESTS

Solomons Island Rd., 5600 block, Sept. 2. Following a traffic stop, two men, 18 and 19, were arrested and charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, possession of burglary tools and destruction of property.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Park Chesapeake Dr., 10 p.m. Aug. 8 to 7 a.m. Aug. 29. Loose change was stolen from several vehicles.

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 24. While a woman was inside a grocery store, a wallet was stolen from her vehicle. The theft was reported Aug. 26.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Mackall Rd., Aug. 23-26. A mailbox was damaged at a residence.

TAMPERING

Long Beach Dr., Aug. 26. Three males were seen looking inside a person’s vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Claggett Rd., Aug. 27. A Nintendo Switch and controllers were stolen from a residence.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

DAMERON AREA

ASSAULT

Jerome’s Neck Rd., 18600 block, Aug. 25. A man choked a person, causing injuries to the person’s shoulder and hand. The 28-year-old Dameron man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

GREAT MILLS AREA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Flat Iron Rd., 19700 block, Aug. 24. A man was arrested after he retrieved a shotgun and fired several rounds in the vicinity of three people and near residences. The 27-year-old Great Mills man was charged with reckless endangerment.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Hillary Ct., 21400 block, Aug. 25. A 38-year-old Upper Marlboro woman was arrested at a residence and charged with two counts of neglect of a minor child, resisting/interfering with arrest, and disorderly conduct.

ASSAULT

Ridge Rd., 20500 block, Aug. 24. A woman was arrested after she assaulted two people. The woman pushed someone down and put her hands around the person’s throat, and then she pulled a piece of medical equipment out of another person. The 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with second-degree assault. Police found drug paraphernalia on her person at the detention center and the woman was additionally charged with possession of contraband at a place of confinement.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 13500 block, Aug. 26. A man pushed a person, causing the person to fall and injure their knee. The 35-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.