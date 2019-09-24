Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194, the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARRESTS

Kellam’s Field, Sept. 14. Disorderly people were reported to a police officer at a “Taste of the Beach” event. A 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested. The man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering and altering physical evidence in a criminal procedure. The female was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Sea Gate Sq., Sept. 12. A man was reported laying on the ground in the entrance of an apartment complex. The 50-year-old man woke up and refused medical treatment, then was arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Gunsmoke Tr., 5 p.m. Sept. 14 to 12:25 p.m. Sept. 15. The siding on the back of a residence was spray-painted.

OWINGS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Lochness Lane, Sept. 8-11. A registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Route 4 and Sixes Rd., Sept. 14. An intoxicated man was reported in the roadway. An officer dealt with the man on a previous call and told him to stay out of the roadway or he would be arrested. The same officer responded a second time and located the man laying on the shoulder of the road. The man claimed he was walking to North Carolina. The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

FATAL HIT AND RUN

Piney Church Rd. at Poston Dr., 1:52 a.m. Sept. 17. When police responded to the report of a man lying on the side of a street, they discovered a man deceased. Investigation revealed the 29-year-old Waldorf man had been walking on Piney Church Road when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver fled.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Sept. 14. A man assaulted a person at a business. He punched and knocked the person to the ground and caused a disturbance in front of numerous patrons at the entrance to the store. The 38-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

CALLAWAY AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 20900 block, Sept. 12. A 22-year-old Callaway woman was arrested after she punched a person repeatedly, causing visible injury. She was charged with second-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 30000 block, Sept. 14. A man entered onto private property after he had been served a no-trespass notice. The 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested. In his front pants pocket, police located a pair of brass knuckles. He was charged with concealing a deadly weapon and trespassing on private property.

GREAT MILLS AREA

CHILD ABUSE

Church Dr., Sept. 16. A Lexington Park man, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a juvenile during an argument. He was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Lexington Park area, Sept. 18. A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman, who was wanted for violating conditions of her pretrial release for a charge of assault, was arrested. A 26-year-old male accomplice has not been located.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

St. Mary’s Sq., unit block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 13. A man attempted to exit a grocery store with merchandise placed in his pockets and clothing.