Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Calvert Dr., 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gordon Stinnett Ave., 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 18. A package was stolen from a front porch at a residence.

30th St., 10 p.m. Sept. 18 to 5 a.m. Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bayside Rd., Sept. 22. A citizen reported someone drove through his soybean field at his property on Plum Point Road.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Prospect Dr., Sept. 19. Four Echo backpack blowers, a Stihl MS 170 chain saw, and four Echo string trimmers were stolen from trailer entered by force.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Durango Lane, 4:17-4:30 p.m. Sept. 13. A package containing a laptop computer was stolen from a front porch at a residence.

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a woman’s shopping cart at a grocery store.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Red Cloud Rd., 10 p.m. Sept. 18. A front glass door and a front wood door were spray-painted.

NORTH BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bay Ave., 9000 block, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 16. Drywall and a restroom door were damaged at a welcome center.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lochness Lane, Sept. 8-11. A registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 4 and Broomes Island Rd., 9 p.m. Sept. 20 to 5 a.m. Sept. 21. Thirty plastic advertising signs were stolen from a produce stand.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Den Mar Lane, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Sept. 16. A package delivered was opened and the contents were stolen.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

First Colony Way, 45100 block, Sept. 25. A woman in a retail store attempted to conceal clothing and leave without paying for the merchandise. The 35-year-old Lexington Park woman was observed on video surveillance and charged with theft under $100.

First Colony Way, 45100 block, Sept. 25. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was seen on video surveillance stealing a video game. He was charged with theft under $100.

GREAT MILLS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, Sept. 11. A woman stole merchandise from a convenience store. On Sept. 22, the woman was located and presented with photos of the incident. She was charged with theft less than $100.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ARREST

Mervell Dean Rd., 23800 block, Sept. 24. A 20-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with theft after it was discovered she had been stealing cash from the register/deposits at the business where she worked.