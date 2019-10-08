Calvert County

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

H G Trueman Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from an air pump machine entered by force outside a convenience store.

Overlook Rd., 2 p.m. Sept. 6 to 10 a.m. Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a camper.

Shortbow Trail, Sept. 23. A black and red Focus ST shifter, a car show placard and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

W. Dares Beach Rd., unit block, 1 a.m. Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from an Xact Air machine inside a grocery store entered by force.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

S. Solomons Island Rd., 13800 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from an air pump machine entered by force outside a convenience store.

SUNDERLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

N. Solomons Island Rd., 6400 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 23. A spare key fob was stolen from a vehicle at a Park and Ride.

Charles County

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

NANJEMOY AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Port Tobacco Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 2. A man broke into a residence, stabbed two women and fled. The 24-year-old Waldorf man turned himself in to police later that evening. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, attempted kidnapping, home invasion, burglary and failure to comply with a peace order.

WALDORF AREA

SHOOTING

Medinah Street and Mesquite Court, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 27. Responding to the report of a shooting, police located a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST/SEX OFFENSE

Point Lookout Rd., 22500 block, Sept. 30. A man followed a person into a supply closet and prevented the person from leaving. He blocked their exit and attempted to force the person to perform a sexual act. A witness opened the door to the supply closet and stopped the assault. The 22-year-old Newburg man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and false imprisonment. At the time of his arrest, it was discovered the man had an open warrant from Salisbury, Md., for second-degree assault, false imprisonment and disturbing school operations. He was transported to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and served his outstanding warrant.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

N. Essex Dr., 21700 block, Sept. 30. A 29-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after an argument escalated with several individuals, then he threw a bottle at a person and threatened several people with a knife. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Valley Cir., 26800 block, Sept. 28. A man punched a person in the head numerous times and pulled the person across the ground by their hair, causing a laceration to the victim’s abdomen. A 42-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.