THEFT/BREAK-IN

27th St., 8 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a residence and property was damaged.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Maryland Blvd. S., 10200 block, Sept. 23-Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from an air-pump machine entered by force outside a grocery store.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Old Town Rd., Sept. 30. A fence at a residence was knocked down.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Cordova Dr., 6 p.m. Sept. 29 to 10 a.m. Sept. 30. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle by force, and multiple dents and scratches were left.

Hemlock Rd., Sept. 17-25. A rear sliding-glass door was damaged at a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Vianney Lane, 100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 27 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Two donation boxes were vandalized at a Catholic church.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Church St., unit block, Sept. 23-29. On Sept. 30, a man reported that prescription medication was stolen from a safe at his residence.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 30300 block, 8:58 p.m. Sept. 23. A man entered a convenience store, crawled behind the counter and took eight packs of cigarettes. He stuffed the merchandise under his shirt then fled in a dark-color Ford SUV.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, Oct. 4. A woman entered a retail store, concealed merchandise in her purse, and went to the self-check register where she scanned two items and left the store without paying for the items in her purse. The 43-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Leonardtown area, Oct. 5. A 32-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with making a false statement to an officer, resisting arrest and two failure to appear bench warrants.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HOME INVASION

Columbus Dr., 7:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Two males entered a person’s home and demanded cash. They assaulted the resident and fled with cash.

ASSAULT

Hilton Run Dr., 46800 block, Oct. 7. A woman punched a person during an argument and broke the person’s nose. The 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

MECHANCISVILLE AREA

FRAUD/THEFT

Mechanicsville area, Oct. 7. A 24-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested after she fraudulently opened two credit card accounts under another person’s name. She was seen on video surveillance using the cards at several stores. She was charged with signing another person’s name on a credit card, forging private documents, using fraudulent ID information for theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

ASSAULT

Happyland Rd. 45200 block, Oct. 1. A man threatened, grabbed and poked an acquaintance at a residence, then fled. The 41-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, driving under the influence, and driving while impaired by alcohol

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

