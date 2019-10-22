THEFT/BREAK-IN

27th St., 8 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force. Property was also reported damaged at the residence.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Old Town Rd., Sept. 30. A fence was knocked down at a residence.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ROBBERY

Berry Rd., 10900 block, Oct. 1. A man entered a market, displayed a gun and demanded cash. During the robbery, the man fired a round into the ceiling. He fled in car with two accomplices. No one was injured. The investigation linked the men to a robbery in Prince George’s County, and a 26-year-old Waldorf man, a 25-year-old White Plains man and a 25-year-old La Plata man were arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a violent crime and theft.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Meadowlark Dr., 45800 block, Oct. 9. A woman punched an acquaintance and grabbed them by the hair, pulling hair from their scalp. The 44-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

VANDALISM

Columbia Colony subdivision, 4:30-5:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Traffic direction signs, advertisement signs and a large neighborhood monument were defaced.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, 7:59 p.m. Oct. 10. A man entered a pharmacy, filled a bag with skin-care products and left without paying for the merchandise.

CALLAWAY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Piney Point Rd., 20100 block, Sept. 30. A man broke into a person’s shed and residence, destroyed property, and then used his head to strike a person. The 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Foxchase Dr., 45900 block, Oct. 8. A 38-year-old Great Mills man was arrested after he kicked a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THREATS OF ARSON

Point Lookout Rd., 25000 block, Oct. 4. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he threatened to burn down an establishment. He was charged with threats of arson.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21200 block, Oct. 2. A man attempted to push an acquaintance inside a residence. He fled to a second person’s residence and was acting disorderly, banging on the person’s windows and air conditioner. When police arrived, the man refused to comply and continually pushed away from them. The 53-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, obstruction and hindering, and disorderly conduct.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Oct. 3. A woman struck a person in the face during an argument and then bit the person. The person attempted to flee in a vehicle with an acquaintance, and the woman followed them in her vehicle and attempted to hit them head-on. The vehicles collided on the driver’s-side door, and she rammed them two more times. The 24-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault, and two counts reckless endangerment.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Fresh Pond Neck Rd., 49700 block, Oct. 1. A man pushed a person several times during an argument and pushed a piece of furniture onto the person. The 25-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

