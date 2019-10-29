ARREST

Lower Pindell Rd., Oct. 19. A citizen observed a truck belonging to Cobb Island Fire Department parked at a park-and-ride and called police. The truck was sent to a repair shop in Huntingtown but was stolen from the shop. A 34-year-old man was seen parking the truck at 10:30 p.m. at the park-and-ride and leaving in a dark color pickup. He was arrested and charged with theft less than $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maybrook Dr., Oct. 14. A police badge was stolen from an unattended purse.

Robinson Rd., 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to 8 a.m. Oct. 16. A gold Invicta watch was stolen from a vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Route 4 at Southern Connector Blvd., Oct. 16. A 57-year-old woman was arrested during a traffic stop. The vehicle belonged to an acquaintance and did not have a current registration. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of urine for use in altering a drug/alcohol test, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance while confined/detained.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

6th St., Oct. 16. A black Big Tex utility trailer with wooden sides was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. S., Oct. 14. During a traffic stop for an unregistered vehicle, a 40-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of controlled dangerous substance while confined/detained.

TRESPASSING

Dares Beach Rd. W., unit block, Oct. 16. Police responded to a grocery store where an intoxicated man was located slumped over in the bushes with a 12-pack of beer. The 56-year-old man was previously issued a lifetime ban from the shopping center. He was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

ARRESTS

Madeline Dr., Oct. 18. A man was arrested after police asked him multiple times to step aside and return to his residence so they could investigate a traffic stop involving a female driver. The man did not comply and continued to interfere. The 39-year-old man was charged with obstructing and hindering and failure to comply with a lawful order. The 44-year-old female driver was arrested after she provided a false name to officers. She was charged with making a false statement to law enforcement and issued multiple traffic citations.

Charles County

This was a report received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

St. Ignatius Dr., 1000 block, 3:14 p.m. Oct. 17. Officers responded to a call about multiple vehicles in a parking lot, people fighting, and a shot being fired. When police arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene. During the fight, a person retrieved a handgun from a vehicle, and people ran to their cars and exited the parking lot. One vehicle struck the gunman, knocking him to the ground. The gunman fired the handgun in the direction of the fleeing vehicles.

St. Mary's County

This was a report received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Camden Way, 23100 block, 3:55 p.m. Oct. 16. A man entered a wine and spirits store, took a bottle of vodka and a bottle of pineapple juice, and left without paying for the merchandise.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus and Lisa M. Bolton

