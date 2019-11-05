THEFT/BREAK-IN

16th Street area, Oct. 27. A resident observed a man attempting to break a sliding-glass door and left before deputies arrived. Deputies were dispatched to 12th Street for a burglary in progress. A man was banging on a front door and then trying to open a rear door. Deputies found the man sitting on a chair at the rear of the residence. A 34-year-old man was charged with fourth-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Oakwood Drive area, Oct. 23. A solar panel light in a front yard was damaged.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hoile Lane, 4 p.m. Oct. 24 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26. A shed was entered. A box of ceramic tiles were broken and flooring was damaged.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Stamper Ct., Oct. 24. A residence was entered and a man fled on foot. Deputies located the 27-year-old man in the woods and charged him with obstructing and hindering and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order.

Second Ave., 2 to 8 a.m. Oct. 21. A lockbox containing prescription medication was stolen.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Hallowing Point Rd., 2:05 to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 25. A glass window pane was damaged.

Charles County

This report was received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ROBBERIES

High St., unit block, March 5, and Saint Charles Pkwy., 3900 block, March 21. Three males who robbed two pharmacies of prescription medications and cash were identified. Three Capitol Heights males, 19, 21, 23, were charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of theft over $1,500.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 19. A man attempted to steal cellphone accessories and fled when he was confronted by a store employee.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

HOMICIDE

New Market Turner Rd., 40900 block, May 19. Continuing investigation in the motor vehicle collision where a 63-year-old Mechanicsville male passenger died at the scene and the male driver and an 18-year-old Mechanicsville female were flown to area trauma centers, it was determined this collision was a result of an intentional act. A 19-year-old Indian Head male driver was charged with first-degree murder.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

