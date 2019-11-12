DAMAGED PROPERTY

Old Bayside Rd., Oct. 23 to Nov. 2. A person reported that on two occasions, a vehicle drove into their yard and did “doughnuts.”

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gordon Stinnett Ave., Oct. 29. A registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer parked at a marina.

16th St., Oct. 27. A man attempted to break into a residence through a rear sliding-glass door. He fled before police arrived. Officers were dispatched to another residence on 12th Street for a burglary in progress. They located the same man that attempted enter the home on 16th Street sitting on a chair at the rear of the residence. The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

OWINGS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayberry Crossing, 1 a.m. Oct. 29. Several vehicles were entered and cash was stolen.

Prosper Lane, 1700 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot at a hardware store.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomon’s Island Rd., 200 block, Oct. 10. Two suspicious males were observed walking through a car dealership carrying an impact drill. Officers located the men and found two Dodge Challenger rim and tire sets in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to one of the men. In the dealership parking lot, deputies located a Dodge Challenger propped up with rocks and missing its driver’s side tires. Two 24-year-old men were arrested and charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, trespassing on private property, malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000, fourth-degree burglary, theft, and rogue and vagabond.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aralia Ave., Oct. 7-14. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

St. Leonard Rd., 4900 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to 1 a.m. Nov. 2. A Maryland driver’s license and two credit cards were stolen from a woman’s purse.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ARRESTS

Waldorf area, Oct. 22. Three Capitol Heights men, 23, 21, and 19, have been identified in multiple robberies of pharmacies in Waldorf in March, and in Prince Georges and Montgomery County areas. The three have been indicted by a Charles County grand jury on charges including armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of theft over $1,500.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. A man and a woman entered a discount retail store, removed nine Passport brand external hard drives from a locked display case and left the business without paying for the merchandise.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46500 block, 4:39 a.m. Oct. 26. A light-color vehicle with several occupants entered a neighborhood followed shortly after by another vehicle. Several occupants of the first vehicle fled on foot, two gunshots were exchanged, and the parties fled the area. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

COLLISION WITH PEDESTRIAN

Three Notch Rd., 22000 block, 10:58 p.m. Oct. 31. A 31-year-old female California driver was traveling south on Three Notch Road in the area of Pegg Road when she struck a male pedestrian in the roadway. The 34-year-old Mechanicsville man suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to a trauma center. The female driver sustained non-incapacitating injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

