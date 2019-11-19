THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ali Ct., 12:26 p.m. Nov. 4. A man was observed on video surveillance rummaging through vehicles in a residential driveway, then running away. Nothing was reported missing.

Barakat Ct., 2:26 a.m. Nov. 4. A man was seen on video surveillance attempting to enter a vehicle. When he was unable to, the man fled empty-handed.

Heather Lane, Nov. 4. A citizen reported that two of their vehicles parked in the driveway were entered and rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

LUSBY AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Mohican Lane, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. A vehicle’s brakes were tampered with, the battery cable had been disconnected and it had a flat tire.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., Nov. 7-8. A 12-by-6-foot utility trailer was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Paula Terr., 10 p.m. Nov. 6 to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. A mailbox was damaged and gas was poured on trash sitting next to the home.

ARREST

Prince Frederick area, Nov. 13. A 51-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested in connection with a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Huntingtown. He was charged with felony theft and five counts of rogue and vagabond.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Ct., Nov. 4. A gold Rolex watch was stolen from a backpack left outside a residence.

Solomons Island Rd., Nov. 6. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle on Oct. 27.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mackall Dr., Nov. 5. A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BENNSVILLE AREA

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/POSSIBLE POLICE IMPERSONATOR

Middletown Rd. near Rocky Pl., 9:30 p.m. Nov. 11. A citizen called 911 to report a male driver with a spotlight and flashing blue lights on his vehicle pulled him over. The person approached the vehicle wearing a dark color uniform and told the driver he was speeding. The person returned to his vehicle and left. Police said there were no traffic stops reported in that area.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

HOME INVASION/ATTEMPTED MURDER

Stump Neck Rd., 3300 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 8. Two males broke into a residence armed with a rifle, handgun and knife, then demanded cash and property. One male stabbed a resident several times, and they fled with the person’s property and vehicle. A Waldorf man, 18, a District man, 18, and a third accomplice, 18, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, home invasion and related charges. The stabbing victim was flown to a hospital in stable condition.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Chancellor’s Run Rd., 21900 block, Nov. 3. A 25-year-old Great Mills man was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place Aug. 8. The man was located at a residence where a protected person had a court order against him. He was charged with violating a protective order, robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, and theft from the robbery in August.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Thurman Davis Dr., 47200 block, Nov. 4. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he punched a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

ARREST

Great Mills Rd., 21700 block, Nov. 5. A 37-year-old Great Mills man was arrested outside a business. He was charged with trespassing on private property and failure to obey a reasonable lawful order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cedar Lane Rd., 47900 block, Nov. 1. A man entered a garage at a residence and attempted to force his way inside the home. An occupant inside was pushing against the door to prevent the man from entering. He when the occupant said law enforcement had been contacted. An 18-year-old California man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, rogue and vagabond, and trespassing on private property.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

