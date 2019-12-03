DAMAGED PROPERTY

Maplewood Dr., 3:30-6 p.m. Nov. 23. Words were engraved into the driver’s-side door of a vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Catalina Dr., Nov. 19. Following a traffic stop, an officer observed a man operating a bike in the middle of the roadway. When the officer attempted contact, the bicyclist fled and ignored commands to stop. The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of brass knuckles, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic citations.

AD

AD

DAMAGED PROPERTIES

Ottawa Dr., 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was keyed in a backyard.

Tomahawk Tr., 7-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. A BB gun was shot at a residence, putting a hole through a windowpane.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Flagstaff Rd., 8 p.m. Nov. 19 to 6 a.m. Nov. 20. Cash was stolen from a center console in a vehicle.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saint Leonard Rd., 4800 block, Nov. 22. Two backpacks and various articles of clothing were stolen from a thrift shop.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

AD

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

WALDORF AREA

HOME INVASION/ARRESTS

Harrow Ct., 3100 block, Nov. 25. Three men entered a residence, assaulted a woman inside the home, robbed her of property, and fled. On Nov. 27, two Waldorf men, 30 and 57, and a 40-year-old New York man, were arrested and charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AD

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 25. A male and a female entered a discount retail store, took a green comforter set from the bedding section, and left the store without paying for the merchandise. Photos from the store’s video surveillance were recently released by police.

AD

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Pleasant Mill Dr., 45500 block, Nov. 16. Responding to an active disturbance at a residence, police forced open the door and determined a man had struck a person numerous times on the head and strangled the person. The injured person attempted to flee during the assault, but the man grabbed them and prevented them from leaving. The 28-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

AD

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Colton St., 22300 block, Nov. 15. A 30-year-old Leonardtown man was found hiding in a closet at a residence and charged with three counts of violating a protective order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Longmore St., 22700 block, Nov. 16. A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he was observed riding a stolen bicycle. A man reported the same man attempted to steal his bike prior to the other bicycle theft. The 26-year-old was charged with two counts of theft.

AD

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, 12:15 a.m. Nov. 23. A male entered a convenience store, went behind the counter and placed more than 30 packs of cigarettes into a plastic bag and fled. As he left the store, he shoved a clerk and punched another employee in the head when they attempted to recover the cigarettes. He fled south on Three Notch Road.

AD

ARREST

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, Nov. 16. A man began causing a scene and disturbing residents by yelling and cursing at them and approaching a citizen in a hostile manner. The man refused to follow police commands and resisted arrest. The 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

AD

ASSAULT

Jarrell Dr., 39500 block, Nov. 15. A 27-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

RIDGE AREA

ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 13200 block, Nov. 15. A man created a disturbance in a business and yelled at customers. He refused to leave and continued to act in a disorderly manner. The 59-year-old Saint Inigoes man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

AD