THEFT/BREAK-IN

Calvert area, Dec. 25, 2018 to Oct. 19. Jewelry, including a 10-inch gold bracelet, a gold 1966 class ring and a gold ring with a cat’s-eye stone was stolen from a center console of a vehicle entered by force.

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Maplewood Dr., 3:30-6 p.m. Nov. 23. Words were engraved on a vehicle’s driver’s-side door.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N. at Walnut Creek Rd., Nov. 25. A 38-year-old woman was arrested during a traffic stop when officers determined there was an active warrant for her arrest in Anne Arundel County. She was charged with charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Ottawa Dr., 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was keyed in a residential backyard.

Tomahawk Tr., 7-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. A BB gun was shot at a residence, putting a hole through an outer window pane.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Little Cove Point Rd., 3 p.m. Nov. 27 to 12:20 a.m. Nov. 28. A black RCA laptop, a Husqvarna chain saw, a black chain saw case and a Craftsman impact wrench were among property stolen from a residence and a vehicle parked there.

OWINGS AREA

ARREST

Southern Maryland Blvd. at Camaleer Pass, Nov. 28. A man was arrested during a traffic stop after officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and learned the man’s driver’s license was revoked in 1996 and the vehicle he was driving was not registered. A search of the vehicle uncovered a Stinger P30T Airsoft pistol. The 49-year-old man was charged with theft less than $100 and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Chippingwood Dr., 2-7:30 a.m. Nov. 30. An unknown person drove through a residential yard and damaged mailboxes.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Flagstaff Rd., 8 p.m. Nov. 19 to 6 a.m. Nov. 20. Cash was stolen from a center console in a vehicle.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Flag Harbor Blvd., Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The cover of a motor home was melted in multiple places.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

St. Leonard Rd., 4800 block, Nov. 22. Two backpacks and various articles of clothing were stolen from a thrift store

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. S. at Parran Rd., Nov. 26. A man was arrested during a traffic stop when police searched a vehicle and located a .40-caliber bullet on the passenger side floor board. When the man resisted arrest, officers found a .40-caliber extended magazine on his person with 18 rounds of ammunition. The 24-year-old man was charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, obstructing and hindering, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Indian Head Hwy., 4600 block, Nov. 23-24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

WALDORF AREA

FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT

Ell Lane, 12000 block, 5:52 p.m. Dec. 3. Responding for the report of a shooting, police located a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The man was taken to a hospital. His wound was not life-threatening. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

ARRESTS

Copley Ave., 800 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 4. A male was reported assaulting several family members. When officers arrived, the man attempted to flee in a pickup truck. As police approached the truck, the man threw beer cans and a headlight unit from the bed of the truck at the officer. The 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, burglary, home invasion and related charges.

Harrow Ct., 3100 block, Nov. 25. Two Waldorf men, 30 and 57, and a 40-year-old New York man were arrested after police linked them to a robbery at a residence where they assaulted a female acquaintance. The men were charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree assault and theft.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Miramar Way, 45400 block, Nov. 21. Two vehicles were keyed in a parking lot at a discount retail store. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested. It was determined the man was previously issued a notice not to trespass on the property. He was charged with malicious destruction of property, false statement to peace officer, and trespassing on private property.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, Nov. 17. Responding to a call about a disturbance, police made contact with a man that was yelling and hindering the investigation. He yelled at witnesses and continued to interrupt the investigation even as police instructed him numerous times to stop. The 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering an investigation, and failure to obey a reasonable lawful order.

VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER

Gunston Dr., 23000 block, Nov. 17. A 59-year-old California man was arrested for violating a protective order and possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Holly Hill Lane, 23300 block, Nov. 22. A man entered at least two vehicles and broke a rear window on one of the vehicles. The 53-year-old California man was arrested and charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond and malicious destruction of property.

Three Notch Rd., 23400 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 4. Two women entered a beauty supply store. One of them loaded a large purse with men’s cologne and women’s perfume. The accomplice loaded a store tote bag with cologne and perfume but hid the bag on a shelf. They left the store together, but the first woman did not stop to pay for the merchandise concealed in the purse.

DRAYDEN AREA

ASSAULT

Dennis Point Way, 46500 block, Nov. 24. During an argument, a man threw a person to the ground, strangling the person, punching them repeatedly, then dragging the person through the residence. The 23-year-old Drayden man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Pleasant Mill Dr., 45500 block, Nov. 16. Responding to a residence for a welfare check request, an officer heard a disturbance inside but no one answered the door. The door was forced open and it was determined a man assaulted a person, striking them numerous times in the head, and grabbed them by the neck. The person attempted to flee during the assault, but the attacker would not let them. A 28-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Enterprise Rd., 21600 block, Nov. 21. A 74-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he punched a person during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Prather Dr., 21400 block, Nov. 25. A man punched a person in the face several times during an argument. The 50-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Rosslare Ct., 20000 block, Nov. 23. A man cut a person’s hand with a knife during an argument. The 38-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

ST. MARY'S CITY AREA

ASSAULT

College Dr., 47600 block, Nov. 24. A man punched two people in the face, causing visible injury. The 18-year-old Greenbelt man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.