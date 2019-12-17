ARRESTS

Bayside Rd., 8200 block, Dec. 7. During a traffic stop, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a vehicle. The 20-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resisting/interfering with arrest, and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer. The 19-year-old male passenger was charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., Dec. 6. Responding for the report of a burglary, police located a man hiding in the upstairs of a residence. The 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Town Rd., 4000 block, 1:01-1:07 p.m. Dec. 5. A man was seen tampering with a vehicle in a firehouse parking lot. The car battery was stolen from the vehicle.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Southern Connector Blvd., 12400 block, Dec. 3. Graffiti was written at a high school on the stalls and walls of a 3rd floor boy’s bathroom.

Tall Pine Tr., Dec. 2. Small bullet holes were found in window screens and outside window panes in the back of a residence. Police believe the BBs were shot from the direction of Catalina Road.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Southern Connector Blvd., 12400 block, Dec. 5. Apple AirPods and an AirPod charger were stolen at a high school.

OWINGS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Flynt Hill Rd. N., Dec. 4. A passenger-side mirror on a vehicle was damaged.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Broomes Island Rd., Dec. 5. A citizen reported a dark-colored Jeep pulled into their driveway, struck their vehicle and threw eggs at it, then drove away.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Deane Ave., Dec. 7. A mailbox was damaged, causing it to crack and detach from its post.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adelina Rd., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 to 6 a.m. Dec. 5. Cash and a camouflage Cabela’s jacket was stolen from a barn entered by force at a winery.

Shore Terr. S., Dec. 6. Two mailboxes were kicked off the posts at a residence. The center console of a vehicle in the driveway was rummaged through and cords and cash were stolen. Police say the vehicle was taken, driven for about 17.3 miles and returned it to the driveway.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Dec. 8. A customer in a discount retail store set their wallet down while using a self-checkout register and left it in the store. When they returned to retrieve the wallet, it was gone.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dowell Rd., Dec. 7. A restaurant customer went to the restroom and left their wallet behind. When they returned, the wallet was gone.

SUNDERLAND AREA

ARREST

Trouble Lane, Dec. 4. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana that had been laced with PCP).

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Smallwood Village Ctr., 100 block, 3:09 p.m. Dec. 10. Two men got into an altercation in a parking lot at a shopping center. One of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other multiple times, then fled. A 54-year-old Newburg man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Dec. 12, a 55-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and related charges. The gunman and victim were known to each other.

ABDUCTION

Waldorf area, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. A woman was abducted from her residence by a man who forced her into her car and drove the woman to various ATMs, making her withdraw cash. The man left the woman on the side of Gardiner Road and fled in her vehicle. Shortly after, the man backed the woman’s car into the front doors of a bowling alley on Acton Lane. He got out of the car, walked toward the ATM inside the business but fled empty-handed when he realized the ATM was not operable. An investigation is ongoing.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Blvd., 45100 block, Nov. 27. A woman attempted to steal merchandise at a business by not scanning the items in the self-checkout line. The 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with theft and making a false statement to an officer.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULTS

Cartwright Rd., 22000 block, Nov. 28. A 28-year-old Leonardtown man kicked a person, knocking them to the ground, and then punched the person in the head. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Washington St., 22700 block, Nov. 29. A 25-year-old Owings woman struck a person in the face several times during an argument. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Gunston Dr., 22900 block, Nov. 27. A 43-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Kilbeggan Ct., 45500 block, Nov. 30. A 21-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for pushing a person to the ground and shutting the person’s leg in a door, causing injury. The man was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, Nov. 27. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the face, strangled them and pushed the person to the ground. He was charged with second-degree assault.

PINEY POINT AREA

ASSAULT

St. George’s Ave., 45200 block, Nov. 29. A 54-year-old Piney Point woman punched and slapped a person in the head, then struck the person with a cellphone during an argument. The woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

