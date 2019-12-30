THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forest Ridge Terr., 2-7:50 p.m. Dec. 10. A garage door remote was stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

Harbor Rd., 3700 block, Dec. 10. A customer at a restaurant/casino reported they inserted money into a slot machine but stepped away briefly. An unknown male was seen cashing out the remaining funds of $193.50 and leaving the area.

AD

VEHICLE THEFT

Ivy Lane, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 to 4:45 a.m. Dec. 11. A 2015 Ford F150 was stolen from a residence along with personal property inside the vehicle. A second vehicle at the property was broken into and three pairs of sunglasses, a credit card, earphones and keys were stolen. The stolen property is valued at more than $20,000.

AD

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 2800 block, Dec. 1-11. A vehicle was left at an automotive shop for repair. When the owner returned to pick up the vehicle, both license plates were missing.

Ward Rd., 10100 block, Dec. 12. A 53-year-old woman in a retail store was arrested after she attempted to steal a cart full of merchandise by fleeing through a back door. When employees approached, the woman fled the store wearing a pair of shoes that she had also stolen.

AD

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Holly Dr., Dec. 14. A package delivered to the front of a residence was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Prince Frederick area, Sept. 9-10. A handicap placard was stolen from a vehicle parked at a fitness center.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Dec. 10. A man was observed in a discount retail store taking faux bar code stickers from his pocket and sticking them to merchandise he was placing in his shopping cart. An officer contacted the man in the parking lot who admitted he bought $1,110 worth of items for $60 using the fake bar codes. The 41-year-old man also said he’s done the same thing at another discount store in Dunkirk. He was arrested and charged with theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

AD

AD

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

St. Leonard Rd., 4800 block, Dec. 13. Two females entered a thrift store and took an antique bike, a plastic closet organizer and two wooden rocking chairs, then fled without paying for the merchandise.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

WALDORF AREA

KIDNAPPING ARREST

Waldorf area, Dec. 14. A 26-year-old Waldorf man was arrested for kidnapping and robbing a Waldorf woman. The man was burglarizing the woman’s residence on Dec. 11 when she came home and confronted him. The man forced the woman into her vehicle then drove her to various ATMs throughout the county and attempted to withdraw money from her account. After a while he left the woman in an isolated area of Accokeek where a citizen observed her walking in the roadway and called police. The man was charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion and other charges. Her stolen black 2010 Toyota Camry is still missing.

AD

AD

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Milestone Way, 23100 block, Dec. 14. Over a period of time, a woman stole several checks from a person and fraudulently cashed them. The 19-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft, theft scheme, fraudulent identification, and obtaining property of a vulnerable adult.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 3:55 p.m. Dec. 13. Two people at a discount retail store scanned some merchandise at a self-check line but did not scan other merchandise, then left the store without paying for the other merchandise.

AD

AD

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30500 block, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 16. A man entered a dollar store, loaded a handbasket with items, and fled without paying for the merchandise.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Maxine Way, 45700 block, Dec. 7. A man assaulted a person and attempted to wrestle a cellphone away from them during an argument. The 49-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

VIOLATING A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Merchants Lane, 40900 block, Dec. 11. A man attempted to contact a person in violation of a court order that prohibits him from contacting the person by any means. The 37-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with violating a protective order.

AD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Leonard Hall Dr., 23100 block, Dec. 12. A man caused a disturbance on a public transit bus and refused to leave the bus. Police arrested the 57-year-old Hollywood man and charged him with disorderly conduct.

AD

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Dec. 22. A man got into a physical confrontation with a person and then became uncooperative and caused a commotion while officers were interviewing the person. The 47-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

SHOTS FIRED

Rogers Dr., 46800 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Responding to a report for shots fired, police determined numerous shots were fired from a handgun. Several vehicles and one residence sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

AD

ARRESTS

Mervell Dean Rd., 23900 block, Dec. 19. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested at his residence after he contacted employees at a business multiple times and made threatening statements. He was charged with telephone misuse: repeat and obscene calls, harassment, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

AD

Shangri La Dr. N., 21800 block, Dec. 20. A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with fraud for providing a false name to officers when they attempted to question him. He was also served two outstanding warrants.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Lexwood Ct., 21200 block, Dec. 12. A woman caused a disturbance at a residence. When police arrived, she walked around outside yelling and creating a public disturbance. The 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Grand Harvest Lane, 22000 block, Dec. 9. A man took a person’s vehicle without permission on Dec. 5 and later crashed the vehicle. He was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

King James Pkwy., 19300 block, Dec. 8. A 19-year-old Lexington Park woman was observed driving a stolen vehicle. She was arrested and charged with unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle.

AD

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Fowler Ct., 26800 block, Dec. 7. A woman assaulted a person during an argument. The 22-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Waterview Dr., 40600 block, Dec. 12. A woman assaulted a person and as police escorted her away, she lunged at the person. The woman kicked the officer and resisted arrest. The 32-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

PINEY POINT AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Piney Point Rd., 17400 block, Dec. 11. A man entered a liquor store, took a bottle of liquor and left without paying for the merchandise. An employee followed the man and retrieved the bottle. He then went to another establishment, went behind the bar, took a bottle of wine and left without paying for it. The 26-year-old Piney Point man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft. He was later charged with two additional counts of theft for similar actions on Dec. 10.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton