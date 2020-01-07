ARREST

Dunkirk area, Dec. 24. A male driver was arrested at a gas station when it was discovered he was driving a vehicle with a stolen Maryland registration sticker. The 55-year-old man was charged with theft less than $100.

LUSBY AREA

ARREST

Rousby Hall Rd., 12000 block, Dec. 22. Officers assisting with a crowd-control request at a sports bar arrested a 49-year-old man and charged him with disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

H G Trueman Rd., 11500 block, Dec. 16. A damaged air compressor at a gas station was scheduled to be repaired. The machine was opened and the coin collector was stolen. Hundreds of dollars were inside the collector.

Lake Dr., Dec. 17. A white wooden sign with the words, “Community Meeting Drum Point Club House” was stolen. The value of stolen property is $100.

San Angelo Ct., Dec. 21. A person lost an iPhone XR at a grocery store, but when they went back to retrieve it, the phone was gone.

Yuma Tr., Dec. 3-19. A 2019 Towmaster trailer parked at Running Hare Vineyard was stolen.

OWINGS AREA

ARREST

Woodland Way, Dec. 22. After beating on the front door of a person’s residence, demanding entry and becoming disorderly, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

VEHICLE THEFT

Investment Ct., 7600 block, Dec. 27. A woman entered the rear of an auto-repair shop and attempted to enter a vehicle without authorization. She used bolt cutters to remove a steering lock and intended to drive the car off the lot. The 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Walters Lane, Dec. 22. A 21-year-old man was arrested at a residence and charged with malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000+, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. N., unit block, Dec. 27. A male entered a pharmacy area in a discount retail store, took a marijuana drug test kit from the shelf and entered the men’s room. He used the kit and left without paying for it.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dowell Rd., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 24. A purse was stolen from the back of a woman’s chair.

H G Trueman Rd., 13900 block, Dec. 21. A library patron left their backpack outside while they went in the library briefly. When the patron returned, someone had stolen medication from the backpack. The incident was reported Dec. 26.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

St. Leonard Rd., Dec. 18. A damaged air compressor was scheduled to be repaired at a gas station. The machine was broken into and approximately $300 in quarters were stolen.

Williams Wharf Rd., 5:05-5:12 p.m. Dec. 19. A man driving a black Ford F-150 pickup was seen parking next to a person’s work truck, exiting the vehicle, removing the work truck’s trailer hitch, and fleeing the scene. Police say the value of the stolen property is $200.

SUNDERLAND AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Penny Lane, Dec. 16. An air-conditioning unit was removed from the window of a residence. Four glass windows were also broken.



Charles County

These were among incidents reported by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOME INVASION/ASSAULTS

Bryan Ct., 1500 block, 11:47 p.m. Jan. 1. A man smashed the front and rear windows of a vehicle belonging to a female relative. After, he attempted to kick open a door at the residence and broke a window to gain entry. He took cellphones from the woman and another female inside the residence, struck one of them in the back of the head and fled. On Jan. 3, the 22-year-old White Plaines man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, home invasion and related charges.

Night Heron Ct., 4000 block, 7:34 p.m. Dec. 31. A man invited a 21-year-old male acquaintance inside an apartment. Once inside, a physical altercation ensued and the acquaintance’s 22-year-old brother who was waiting outside with an accomplice, fired five rounds into the apartment, then forced his way inside. The three demanded property but fled empty-handed. A 22-year-old District man was arrested Jan. 1 in Fredericksburg and was in possession of a rifle when he was located. The 21-year-old Waldorf man was arrested at his residence Jan. 2 and arrested. The brothers were each charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree assault. The third accomplice has not yet been identified.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Village St., unit block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 31. A man accosted people in a parking lot at a library and exposed his genitals.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALLAWAY AREA

Piney Point Rd., 20200 block, Dec. 31. A 48-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery and first-degree assault.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 30100 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 10. Two demo Apple iPhones were stolen from a wireless electronics retail store.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT

Medley’s Neck Rd., 40000 block, Dec. 30. A male in a vehicle struck a person’s mailbox then continued and struck a utility pole. He fled after causing the damage and was located by police at his residence. The 45-year-old Tall Timbers man was charged with negligent driving, failure to stop after an accident, and failure of driver to locate/notify.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Columbus Dr., Dec. 27. A man slapped a person during an argument and ordered a canine to attack the person. The 33-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Gooseneck Dr., 46000 block, Jan. 1. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man got into an argument that escalated when he struck a person and pulled their hair. The man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Winding Way, 46000 block, Dec. 29. A 37-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she beat on the door of a residence, pushed her way inside, then waved what appeared to be a handgun around. The woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

FIREARM POSSESSIONS

Franklin Rd., 46400 block, Dec. 27. A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun on person, and possession of a loaded handgun on a person.

Ronald Dr., 21800 block, Dec. 28. A 28-year-old Clinton man was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in a vehicle, firearm possession with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Leesa Ct., 46100 block, Jan. 1. A man was arrested after he caused a disturbance at a residence. The 24-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with malicious destruction to property, resisting/interfering with arrest, and disturbing the peace/disorderly.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Nancy Ct., 46100 block, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 13. A man attempted to enter a locked vehicle. He was last seen attempting to enter vehicles on Nancy Court toward Buck Hewitt Road.

ARREST

Great Mills Rd., 21400 block, Dec. 31. A 31-year-old Park Hall man was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with providing fraudulent personal identity to avoid prosecution, obstructing and hindering, and making a false statement to officer.