ARREST

H G Trueman Rd., 11800 block, Dec. 31. A man was asked to leave a liquor store after he argued with a cashier and became irate. The man finally got into his vehicle but refused an officer’s command to leave the premises, then shut the officer’s arm in the car window. The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property, obstructing and hindering, resisting/interfering with arrest, and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

SEXUAL CHILD ABUSE ARREST

Waldorf area, Jan. 7. A 34-year-old Waldorf man was arrested in connection with a sexual child abuse case reported in December. He was charged with sex abuse of a minor — continued course of conduct, third- and fourth-degree sex-offense, and second-degree assault. Detectives report the man was most recently employed by Calvert County Public Schools.

ARREST

Waldorf area, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 3. A 22-year-old White Plains man wanted by police was arrested for a Jan. 1 violent assault on two female relatives. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, home invasion and related charges.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, 9:20 p.m. Jan. 4. A man in a retail store was seen on video surveillance taking a new Dyson vacuum cleaner and leaving the store without paying for it. He left in a pickup driven by a male accomplice.

PROPERTY DESTRUCTION/RESISTING ARREST

Leesa Ct., 46100 block, Jan. 1. A 24-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for causing a disturbance at a residence. Outside, he was uncooperative with officers, refused to be seated in the patrol car, and yelled at witnesses. He was charged with malicious destruction of property, resisting/interfering with arrest, and disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct.

FRAUD

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 30. A man was captured on video surveillance using a stolen credit card to pay for a motel room.

PARK HALL AREA

MURDER ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 18100 block, Jan. 3. An 18-year-old Park Hall man was arrested after accidentally shooting an acquaintance in the chest. The 24-year-old acquaintance was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The shooter was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.