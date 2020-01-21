ARREST

MD-4 and Ward Rd. area, Jan. 11. A man at a shopping center was issued a trespass warning when he was observed intoxicated and stumbling around the establishments and causing a disturbance. He was arrested the following day when police spotted him again. The 37-year-old man was charged with trespassing on private property.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Hunting Creek Rd., 4000 block, Jan. 6. A man acting disorderly and intoxicated inside a church was asked by police to leave the premises. The 44-year-old man ignored officers and continued acting disorderly. He was arrested outside the church and charged with trespassing on private property, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potts Point Rd., Jan. 8. A package delivered to the front porch of a residence was cut open, a pair of AirPods was stolen and the box was retaped.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

H G Trueman Rd., Jan. 5-6. A person used a paintball gun to shoot at a residence and a truck at the residence.

H G Trueman Rd., 11500 block, Jan. 11. An attempt was made to break into an air pump machine at a gas station and steal the change inside.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baythorne Rd., 8-8:30 a.m. Jan. 6. A mailbox was stolen from a residence.

Family Cir., 6:53-9 a.m. Jan. 6. A package was stolen from a mailbox at a residence.

Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 600 block, Jan. 7. A man in a grocery store was observed taking a cheesecake and exiting the store without paying for the cake. The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

LARGE-SCALE FENCING OPERATION

Waldorf area, Jan. 15. Police announced a 42-year-old Alexandria man was charged with theft and theft scheme after detectives uncovered a large-scale fencing operation during the fall of 2019. The owner of Waldorf RC & Hobbies, a 42-year-old Alexandria man, took in stolen merchandise such as ink printer cartridges, lawn equipment, televisions, jewelry, fragrances, electronics, tools, breast pumps, clothing, Fitbits, cellphones and children’s games and paid cash to the shoplifters. More than $100,000 in stolen property was recovered from searches of his business, a storage unit and residence. He was indicted in late December by a grand jury on several counts of theft and theft scheme.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HIT-AND-RUN

Three Notch Rd. and Corporate Dr., 4:16 a.m. Jan. 14. A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The driver fled and the woman was taken to a trauma center in stable condition.

ASSAULTS

Chancellor’s Run Ct., 45800 block, Jan. 9. A 34-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for pushing a person into a wall and on the ground. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Janet Lane, 47800 block, Jan. 10. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for striking a person in the face and pushing them into a wall during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, Jan. 7. A 49-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested for grabbing a person by the hair and striking the person during an argument. She was charged with second-degree assault.

OBSTRUCTING AND HINDERING

First Rd., 21300 block, Jan. 11. A disturbance was reported, and police arrested a 30-year-old Lexington Park man who was combative with officers and refused to cooperate with deputies. He was charged with obstructing and hindering and failing to obey a lawful order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Knight Ct., 22000 block, Jan. 8. A 59-year-old woman of no fixed address forced her way into a vacant residence, damaging the door. She was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear/theft.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Budds Creek Rd., Jan. 14. A 56-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, and paraphernalia.

ASSAULT

Oakley Rd., 21200 block, Jan. 9. A 47-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he struck a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Holland Manor Dr., 49300 block, Jan. 12. A man used a box cutter to cut a person’s hand during an argument. The 56-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.