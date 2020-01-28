THEFT/BREAK-IN

Highland Terr., Jan. 18. A person reported that they left a restaurant and forgot their purse. When they returned to look for it, the purse was gone.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Emmanuel Church Rd., Jan. 14. A 55-year-old woman was arrested after she was repeatedly beat on a door at a residence, made threatening statements and shouted profanities. The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

War Bonnett Trail, Jan. 15. Three weapons were stolen from a residence. One of the weapons was recovered prior to reporting the theft to police.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. N., unit block, Jan. 19. A man entered a discount retail store, took plastic grocery bags from a self-checkout area and walked around the store placing merchandise in the bags. He left without paying for the merchandise. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.

SOLOMONS AREA

ARREST

Thomas Johnson Bridge area, Jan. 17. A 26-year-old man parked under a bridge was arrested after the driver did not have his driver’s license and provided a false name and date of birth to the officer. It was determined the man had an active warrant through St. Mary’s County and Maryland State Police. The man was charged with obstructing and hindering an investigation and assuming the identity of another to avoid persecution.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

HOME INVASION ARRESTS

Morgan Rd., 24400 block, 6-7 a.m. Jan. 16. Three people wearing masks forced their way into a residence, assaulted a 20-year-old male occupant, then threatened him with a handgun and a knife. They took property and fled. Two 22-year-old Leonardtown men and a 17-year-old Hollywood female were arrested and charged with home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and theft.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 23900 block, Jan. 17. A 17-year-old Mechanicsville male was arrested at a high school basketball game after it was determined he was in possession of a loaded handgun at the game. He was charged as an adult with carrying and possessing a handgun on school property, carrying and transporting a loaded handgun on his person, concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21, and disruption of school activities.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Oregon Way, 45600 block, Jan. 20, A woman scratched and hit an acquaintance in the head. The 57-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Ronald Dr., 21800 block, Jan. 18. A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he assaulted a person and prevented the person from speaking to officers. He was charged with second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering.

FALSE ALARM ARREST

Lei Dr., 46900 block, Jan. 19. A 53-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he activated a fire alarm inside a business at least six times, causing evacuations when there was no fire or emergency. He was charged with false alarm/fire.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 15. A male was seen exiting a discount store with a Chefman Air Fryer that he did not purchase.

LOVEVILLE AREA

ARREST

Point Lookout Rd., 24800 block, Jan. 19. A man was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended license and refused to exit the vehicle after being told numerous times to do so, and after a tow truck arrived. The 26-year-old Mechanicsville man was taken into custody and charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, and obstructing and hindering.