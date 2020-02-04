ARREST

Southern Maryland Blvd., Jan. 25. A woman was seen near a pharmacy stumbling along the road and falling into the grass. The 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and intoxicated endangerment.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lower Marlboro Rd., Jan. 24. A man reported that during the last three months, beer has been going missing from his garage refrigerator. The resident installed surveillance cameras and on Jan. 24 a man was seen exiting the garage carrying a large bag containing approximately 30 beers.

AD

Solomons Island Rd. N., 3100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 21 to 5 a.m. Jan. 22. Forty pallets were stolen from the side of a tractor supply business.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARRESTS

Burr Oak Ct., Jan. 23. During a traffic stop a man exited a vehicle and ignored multiple commands to return to the vehicle. After briefly resisting, the 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with failure to obey a reasonable lawful order, disorderly conduct, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

AD

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Jan. 20. A man in the vestibule area of a discount retail store was intoxicated, refused to leave, and attempted to fight an employee. The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Calvert Fair Dr., 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 25. A wallet was stolen from a purse inside a vehicle.

AD

Cambridge Pl., Jan. 26. Apple AirPod headphones were stolen from a basketball court.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

AD

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

ROBBERIES

Crain Hwy., 6200 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 27. Three masked males entered a pharmacy and demanded cash and prescription medication at gunpoint, then fled in a vehicle that was found abandoned. A 23-year-old Waldorf man and a 19-year-old Indian Head man were arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime and related charges. The 23-year-old was also linked to a Jan. 23 pharmacy robbery in the 4400 block of Crain Highway. A third accomplice has not been located.

AD

AD

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Meath Rd., 22500 block, Jan. 26. A woman punched a person in the face during an argument. The 33-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15. A man entered a grocery store, took food and left without paying for the merchandise.

AD

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Mount Wolf Rd., 37700 block, Jan. 25. A woman causing a disturbance in a place of business struck an employee. Police arrested the 34-year-old Mechanicsville woman who repeatedly kicked the inside of the police cruiser even when police ordered her to stop. She was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

AD

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULTS

Blake Creek Rd., 44800 block, Jan. 28. A 45-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Leonard Hall Dr., 121000 block, Jan. 24. A disorderly woman was escorted out of a building and punched the person walking her outside, causing numerous bystanders to congregate in the area. The 51-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Merchants Lane, 40900 block, 10:05 p.m. Jan. 14. A man entered a grocery store and fled with packages of meat.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Three Notch Rd., 19800 block, Jan. 27. Police responded for the report of domestic assault, property destruction and homicidal threats. A Lexington Park man made threats to harm himself and to shoot responding police. The man broke out a woman’s windshield as she attempted to flee the area and then shot at police. Police returned fire, striking the man, who died at the scene.

AD

ASSAULTS

Flower Dr., 46800 block, Jan. 27. A man creating a disturbance at a residence was asked by residents to leave the premises. The man refused to leave, assaulted an officer, and repeatedly tried to reenter the residence. The 34-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

AD

Point Lookout Rd., 25000 block, Jan. 25. A man assaulted deputies as they attempted to serve him with an outstanding warrant. The 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and served the outstanding warrant.

Windward Cir., 48000 block, Jan. 27. A man slapped a person in the face during an argument. The 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Shangri La Dr. S., 46900 block, Jan. 27. A 24-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested after she assaulted and robbed an acquaintance of property. She was charged with second-degree assault, robbery and theft.

AD

AD

ARRESTS

Midway Dr., 46500 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 27. A man went to a person’s residence with a shotgun and discharged the weapon into the occupied residence through an open window. The 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property.

Midway Dr., 46500 block, Jan. 27. A 21-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he yelled at deputies and repeatedly attempted to circumvent officers speaking to a detained individual. He was charged with obstructing and hindering an investigation.